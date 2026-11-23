Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a gathering, ‘Rashtra Vandanam’, in Delhi on November 29 and speak on the organisation’s plans for the next 100 years. The centenary celebrations of RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), founded in 1925 in Nagpur, began last year on Vijayadashami (October 2). RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)

An RSS functionary said distinguished people from all walks of life and volunteers from Delhi will attend the programme in full uniform. “The RSS has completed its glorious 100-year journey. The Sangh’s centenary year began in 2025 with a lecture series by Bhagwat ji. Following this, an extensive door-to-door contact campaign, Hindu conferences, harmony seminars, youth conferences, discussions with intellectuals, and Vijayadashami programmes were organised at the neighbourhood level. During these initiatives, dialogue and connections were established with members of society, social workers, and people from diverse fields. All of them will participate in this Rashtra Vandanam event,” said the functionary.

The functionary said the RSS has entered its new century with the motto of “nation-building through character-building” (vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman).

The functionary said work is underway to bring about social transformation by bringing together noble forces in society through individuals within families and through the RSS shakha (branch).

Programmes were held across India and abroad as part of the centenary celebrations of RSS, which is credited with mobilising support for the BJP through a vast network of cadres linked to its over 40 affiliates.

The RSS has been expanding its footprint across the country and strengthening its overseas outreach. In 2023, the RSS prepared a programme of seminars, lectures, meetings and book readings across different countries. The activities were to be carried out in phases as part of the centenary celebrations.