In a departure from the set-up used at several recent World Championship matches, defending champion Gukesh Dommaraju and challenger Javokhir Sindarov will not play their World Chess Championship match inside a glass enclosure. The match will take place at Fondation Martin Bodmer, a heritage library and museum recognised as World Heritage by UNESCO, located in Cologny, on a hillside overlooking Lake Geneva, Switzerland D Gukesh (File image) (HT_PRINT)

The 1995 World Chess Championship match between Garry Kasparov and Viswanathan Anand, held at the World Trade Center in New York, had a soundproof glass booth for the players. Glass screens separating players from spectators were also used in the 2006, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2024 editions, the last of which saw Gukesh claim his historic world title in Singapore.

“The venue is special. And any glass cube/cage would ruin it. The technical anti-cheating tools we have in place now are superb. It is top-notch equipment, which includes 5-6 layers of protection - from handheld linear and non-linear scanners to signal detectors, heat detection, magnets and more. Plus, we will be allowing very few spectators inside since we’ve built a huge fanzone nearby,” Emil Sutovsky, CEO of Fide Enterprises and Chief Executive Adviser to the Fide president, told HT on Sunday.

The match, taking place between November 24 and December 12 in the library, features tall wooden bookshelves with gold-trimmed hardbacks surrounding the playing table. There’s a balcony overlooking it where a limited number of spectators will be allowed during the games.

Both players were seen arriving at the venue and picking out their playing chairs and attending the technical meeting for the match. Eyeing a large black gaming chair with a cushioned headrest, similar to the one he had used during his historic title triumph in Singapore in 2024, Gukesh asked: “Is it the same chair that I used in Singapore…the exact same one?” He was told it wasn’t, prompting some laughter.

Dressed in a grey sweatshirt and black jeans, Gukesh exchanged a quick handshake and smile with his challenger Sindarov, who arrived with his girlfriend and fellow GM, Bibisara Assaubayeva. The 14-game match promises to be a fascinating battle in what will be the youngest-ever contest for the world title.

The VIP day pass, which allows spectators all-day access to the VIP lounge plus one hour in the playing hall and a chance to play a blitz game against a grandmaster, is priced at 299 CHF (roughly 33,000 INR), while the fan zone pass – which doesn’t allow entry into the playing hall – is priced at 44 CHF (roughly 4800 INR).