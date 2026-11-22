One way to create a calorie deficit is to eat fewer calories than you burn. You have been watching what you eat and sticking to your fitness routine. But a few months after reaching your goal, you notice that some of the weight you lost has crept back on. What makes it so difficult to keep the weight off?

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Dr Ashish Gautam, principal director of robotic and laparoscopic surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, told HT Lifestyle how appetite can change after weight loss, and what helps in maintaining the weight in the long run.

Identifying the core issue, he noted, “A common reason is the way they approach weight loss. Severe calorie restriction, skipped meals, and diets that eliminate familiar foods may bring quick results, but they are difficult to sustain.”

Why do you feel hungrier after losing weight? Your appetite can change after weight loss. Dr Ashish Gautam explained that a shift in hormone levels can make you feel hungrier.

“Leptin levels fall and ghrelin, the hormone associated with hunger, may rise. People often feel hungrier than before. Too much of a calorie deficit will also cause muscle loss if you're not consuming enough protein. This further affects energy expenditure,” he added.