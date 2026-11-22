Not wearing a lehenga to a wedding? Take cues from Kiara Advani and Mrunal Thakur (Instagram) more By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Red is one of those colours that rarely needs an introduction in an Indian wardrobe. Traditionally associated with bridal dressing and festive celebrations, the shade is now being explored across a wider range of silhouettes, from contemporary dresses to embroidered sarees and kurta sets. Recent celebrity appearances offer plenty of inspiration. Kiara Advani chose a striking red David Koma dress for her appearance on Koffee With Karan 9, featuring a ruched silhouette, an asymmetric hemline and a statement crystal detail. Anupama Parameswaran opted for a red Mahima Mahajan saree for Diwali, pairing it with a matching velvet blouse. Mrunal Thakur, meanwhile, wore a red tussar silk kurta set by Gopi Vaid, featuring zari and marodi embroidery. Three different interpretations of the same colour make a strong case for adding red to your wedding-season wardrobe. And if you're attending as a guest, there are plenty of ways to wear it without looking like the bride. Here are 5 red outfit styles to consider for the celebrations ahead. 1. Red sarees for a classic wedding look

A red saree remains one of the most versatile choices for Indian celebrations. Anupama Parameswaran's Diwali appearance offers inspiration for giving the traditional drape a contemporary finish. Her red saree was paired with a matching velvet blouse, while sequinned floral motifs and embroidery added detail to the border and pallu. For a wedding guest look, explore red sarees in georgette, silk, organza or tissue. Embroidered borders, subtle sequin work and interesting blouse designs can add character without making the outfit look too bridal. Complete the look with gold earrings, a pearl choker or a stack of bangles, depending on the detailing of the saree. 2. Red kurta sets for festive celebrations

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For those who prefer a comfortable alternative to sarees and lehengas, a red kurta set is an easy choice. Mrunal Thakur's red tussar silk ensemble by Gopi Vaid featured zari and marodi embroidery across the yoke, sleeves and border, paired with matching palazzo pants and an organza dupatta. Look for straight-cut kurtas, Anarkali silhouettes or relaxed sets with embroidered detailing. These can work for mehendi functions, family gatherings and daytime wedding celebrations. A pair of chandbalis, embellished juttis and a small potli bag can complete the outfit. 3. Red dresses for cocktail parties

Red dresses offer a contemporary alternative to traditional Indian occasion wear. Kiara Advani's David Koma look on Koffee With Karan 9 featured a ruched midi silhouette, an asymmetric hemline and a striking crystal-embroidered detail. For cocktail parties and evening receptions, consider fitted midi dresses, draped gowns, asymmetric styles or floor-length silhouettes. A clean design in a vibrant red shade can make a statement without relying on elaborate embellishment. Pair the outfit with pointed-toe heels, delicate earrings and a clutch for an evening-ready look. 4. Pre-draped red sarees for an easy transition

A pre-draped saree combines the appeal of traditional Indian wear with the convenience of a ready-to-wear silhouette. It can be particularly useful for wedding guests who want the look of a saree without spending time arranging pleats and securing the drape. Explore versions with corset blouses, embellished belts, ruffled pallus or contemporary draping details. A red pre-draped saree can work for cocktail evenings, receptions and other formal celebrations. 5. Red sharara sets for a festive silhouette

A red sharara set brings movement and volume to traditional occasion wear. The flared trousers can be paired with a short kurta, an embroidered blouse or a longer Anarkali-style top, depending on the look you prefer. Mirror work, gota patti, zari and thread embroidery can make the outfit suitable for sangeet celebrations and festive wedding functions. Add statement jhumkas, a potli bag and embellished footwear to complete the ensemble. How to wear red to a wedding as a guest While red is a popular choice for Indian weddings, guests can experiment with the colour through contemporary silhouettes and relatively restrained embellishment. A red saree with a modern blouse, a tailored dress or an embroidered kurta set can offer a festive look without leaning too heavily into traditional bridal styling. You can also explore shades such as wine, maroon and rust, or introduce contrast through your blouse, dupatta and accessories. If the outfit features elaborate embroidery, keep the jewellery simple. For minimal ensembles, statement earrings or a necklace can add a festive finish. From sarees and kurta sets to cocktail dresses and shararas, red offers plenty of options for wedding guests. The key is to choose a silhouette that suits the occasion and feels comfortable enough to wear through the celebrations. Similar stories for you: I bought two V-neck T-shirts, and they've become my everyday staples I tried 3 Typsy Beauty makeup products. Here's what I'd buy again Airbnb recreates K3G's Raichand House; 5 Poo-inspired looks to shop

Red wedding guest outfits: FAQs Can wedding guests wear red to an Indian wedding? Yes, wedding guests can wear red, although it's worth considering the wedding's dress code and cultural traditions. Contemporary silhouettes and understated embellishments can help distinguish a guest outfit from bridal wear. Which shades of red are suitable for wedding guest outfits? Bright red, wine, burgundy, maroon and rust are popular options. Deeper shades offer a more understated alternative, while vibrant red makes a striking choice for festive and evening celebrations. How can you style a red saree for a wedding? Pair a red saree with an embroidered or contrasting blouse, statement earrings, bangles and embellished footwear. A sleek bun or soft waves can complete the look. What are some red outfit ideas for wedding guests? Red sarees, embroidered kurta sets, cocktail dresses, pre-draped sarees, sharara sets and wine-coloured co-ord sets are all options for wedding celebrations.