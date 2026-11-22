Diabetes in children is often associated with eating too much sugar, poor dietary habits or a family history of the condition. While some of these factors can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, type 1 develops for entirely different reasons, Dr Sajili Mehta, consultant pediatric endocrinologist at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, shared with HT Lifestyle.

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“Understanding the condition is important because some common misconceptions can delay diagnosis and affect treatment,” she stated. The five of them that she went on to highlight are presented as follows.

1. Eating too much sugar causes diabetes in children Type 1 diabetes develops when the immune system attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Diet and lifestyle do not cause it, pointed out Dr Mehta.

However, she noted that type 2 diabetes is different. It develops when the body becomes resistant to insulin, with factors such as excess body weight, genetics and physical inactivity influencing risk.