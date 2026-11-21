The gourd of the traditional tanpura is still often made from a hollowed-out pumpkin. But scores of musical instruments have lost their sustainable roots. Not many drums are wrapped in animal hide; they tend to use plastics and synthetic polymers instead. String instruments use synthetic materials too. Meanwhile, about 2.6 million guitars are produced annually in the US alone. Those that aren’t made from plastics use rare woods (mainly mahogany, ebony and rosewood), in a process that involves tremendous amounts of waste. A handful of composers, researchers, and independent instrument-designers or luthiers are now working to create sustainable alternatives. These include guitars made of fish skin, corn husk and mycelium (the web of thread-like filaments in fungi); violins crafted from scrap that sound so good, they have been used alongside Stevie Wonder and Megadeth at rock concerts; and a flute made from wheelchair parts that has gone on tour with an orchestra. Take a look. SCALES FOR THE FUTURE? In Rhode Island, Rachel Rosenkrantz uses mycelium, fish skin and corn husk to make biodegradable guitars with a distinctly musical but rather unique twang. Her brand, Atelier Rosenkrantz, sells them in generic and bespoke versions.

Guitars by Atelier Rosenkrantz.

For the industrial designer-turned-luthier, the aim was to try to grow resources rather than extract them, thus reducing the use of rare woods. She started by replacing the protective plastic veneer around the body of the guitar with treated fish skin. She then began to use dehydrated mycelium to build a lightweight, biodegradable instrument, with dried fibres such as corn husk added to make it more rigid. The shell and neck are made from compressed paper and resin. Scraps of upcycled wood are used for the sides. ‘NEW SOUNDS FOR A NEW WORLD’ The Barcelona jazz band Orquesta Reusonica Trío plays a guitar made by fitting a surfboard with strings, a flute made from parts of a wheelchair, and a banjo made from a treated polystyrene box and elastic bands. Rocco Papia (strings and vocals), Antonio Sanchez Barranco (percussion) and Xavi Lozano (wind instruments) have been touring Europe with their version of “world jazz” since 2019. They also run a programme called New Sounds for a New World, where they teach children how to recycle, on a smaller scale, in order to create instruments that work. FROM SCRAP TO HEAVY METAL The Recycled Orchestra of Cateura in Asuncion, Paraguay, is a group of children from a waste-recyclers’ settlement who have been trained to play instruments made from scrap gathered at the Cateura landfill. The aim is to use music as a reminder that all things and all people have dignity and purpose. The motto of the initiative, accordingly, is: “The world sends us garbage and we send back music.” The group was set up by Paraguayan musician, composer and orchestra director Luis Szaran, and music instructor Favio Chavez. Pipes, scrap metal and wood, even old shoes and x-ray scans are used as components of violins, flutes, guitars and cellos.

The Recycled Orchestra of Cateura in Paraguay have performed alongside Stevie Wonder.