In this context, Surya Brasil’s Balanced Cleansing Shampoo can be incorporated into a regular hair care routine to help cleanse the hair. Washing frequency should be adjusted to the hair and scalp's characteristics, avoiding excessive cleansing.

Airborne particles can settle on the hair and scalp, accumulating alongside sebum and product residue. "This buildup can affect the hair's appearance, contributing to a loss of shine and a less uniform surface. Pollution may also contribute to scalp irritation, particularly when the skin is already dry or sensitive," Hair expert Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder and CEO of Surya Brasil, tells HT Shop Now. However, hair shedding is a multifactorial process and should not be attributed to pollution alone.

During winter, environmental conditions can influence scalp health and hair quality. In some regions, temperature inversions can trap airborne pollutants and fine dust close to the ground, increasing exposure to these particles. At the same time, low humidity and indoor heating can contribute to dryness, making hair more prone to tangling, friction, and breakage.

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

What are the effects of winter on hair health? (Adobe Stock)

After washing, conditioning is essential to maintain softness, improve manageability, and reduce friction between hair fibres. The Conditioner from Surya Brasil’s Hair Therapy line complements this step as part of a routine designed to maintain hair quality and appearance. Hair masks can also be used periodically on the lengths and ends to provide additional conditioning.

The role of plant-based ingredients in hair care Plant-derived ingredients can play an important role in hair care. Coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru butter help condition hair and support moisture retention, while aloe vera helps with hydration. Açaí is valued for its antioxidant properties.

Henna has traditionally been used in hair care for its conditioning properties and its ability to add colour and tone. The combination of Indian henna and Amazonian herbs also reflects the use of botanical ingredients in hair care traditions.

Choosing the right products means considering their ingredients, performance, and suitability for each hair type. Combining appropriate cleansing and conditioning helps manage residue buildup while maintaining softness, manageability, and a healthy-looking appearance throughout the colder months.