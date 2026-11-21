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Cheesy beetroot tikki: How to make this crispy winter party snack with gooey mozzarella centre in pan or air fryer
Grated beetroot adds a new twist to classic potato tikkis, while a herbed mozzarella filling brings a gooey centre.
Aloo tikkis have a special place in our hearts and are a regular on the winter snack menu. With their crisp exteriors, soft centres and tangy, savoury flavour, it is easy to see why they are such a favourite appetiser. But if you want to give the classic a twist, try adding grated beetroot to the potato mixture and tucking a little mozzarella inside each tikki.
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Chef Ravi Kiran of ibis Bengaluru Hosur Road shared his recipe for those bite-sized beetroot tikkis with HT Lifestyle. These tikkis are crunchy on the outside and have a decadent, gooey mozzarella centre flavoured with garlic, oregano and basil.
The chef recommended these tikkis for modern Indian fusion menus and suggested serving them as bite-sized snacks at cocktail parties or as plated starters.
Here's the recipe:
Ingredients:
For beetroot tikki mix:
• 2 cups grated beetroot (squeezed dry)
• 1 medium boiled potato (mashed)
• ¼ cup breadcrumbs
• 1 tbsp ginger-green chilli paste
• 1 tsp roasted cumin powder
• ½ tsp garam masala
• 1 tsp chaat masala
• Salt to taste
• 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
• 1 tsp lemon juice
For flavoured mozzarella filling:
• 150 g mozzarella cheese (grated)
• 1 tbsp cream cheese (optional, for richness)
• 1 tsp mixed herbs (oregano, basil)
• ½ tsp chilli flakes
• ½ tsp garlic powder or fresh minced garlic
• Pinch of black pepper
For coating and frying:
• ½ cup breadcrumbs (fine)
• 2 tbsp cornflour slurry (cornflour + water)
• Oil for shallow or deep frying
Method:
Step 1: Prepare cheese core
1. In a bowl, mix grated mozzarella with cream cheese, herbs, chilli flakes, garlic, and pepper.
2. Shape into small marble-sized balls.
3. Refrigerate for 15–20 minutes (helps prevent melting too fast while frying).
Step 2: Make beetroot tikki dough
1. In a mixing bowl, combine grated beetroot, mashed potato, breadcrumbs, and spices.
2. Mix well into a soft but firm dough.
3. Adjust binding with breadcrumbs if needed.
Step 3: Shape into coins
1. Take a small portion of beetroot mixture.
2. Flatten slightly in your palm.
3. Place a cheese ball in the centre.
4. Seal and gently flatten into a coin shape (2–2.5 cm diameter, slightly thick).
Step 4: Crumb coating
1. Dip each coin in cornflour slurry.
2. Roll in breadcrumbs evenly.
3. Rest for 5–10 minutes (helps the coating stick better).
Step 5: Cooking
Option 1 – Shallow Fry (recommended for better texture):
• Heat oil on medium flame.
• Cook coins until crisp and golden on both sides.
Option 2 – Deep Fry:
• Fry at 170–175°C until crispy.
Option 3 – Air Fry:
• Brush lightly with oil and air fry at 180°C for 10–12 minutes.
Plating suggestion
Arrange 3–5 coins in a straight or circular pattern.
• Serve with:
- Mint yoghurt dip
- Tamarind glaze dots
- Microgreens or edible flowers
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