The design stood out with its delicate twisted straps and an integrated front tie that added definition to the waist, creating soft, sculptural ruching. The fabric flowed seamlessly into a sweeping maxi-length hem, lending the ensemble an elegant finish.

Kiara turned heads in a vibrant pink maxi dress that perfectly blended modern elegance with femininity. Crafted from lustrous crinkled silk, the dress featured a fluid silhouette that draped beautifully, making it both comfortable and chic.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra turned heads as they stepped out in Mumbai on November 20, walking hand in hand in stylish looks. The couple served up major fashion inspiration, with Kiara making a strong case for statement-making maternity style in a striking poppy-pink ensemble. Proving that pregnancy fashion can be anything but ordinary, the actor brought a refreshing pop of colour to her look. Let’s decode her outfit and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Kiara Advani elevates classic black saree with stylish cut-out blouse and emerald jewellery at Toxic event in Hyderabad )

How much her outfit cost If Kiara’s gorgeous pink dress caught your eye and you’re curious about its price tag, we’ve got the details! The actor’s stunning ensemble is from the shelves of luxury fashion label JW Anderson and comes with a price tag of £1,250, which is approximately ₹1.43 lakh.

Kiara kept her styling minimal, allowing the bold colour to take centre stage. She accessorised with sparkling floral-inspired drop earrings and a statement silver cocktail ring. Soft, centre-parted waves completed her look, while dewy skin, subtly defined eyes and a rosy lip added a fresh, radiant touch.

What Sidharth Malhotra wore Balancing Kiara’s vibrant look with understated style, Sidharth opted for a relaxed yet polished ensemble. He paired an oversized white, long-sleeved crew-neck T-shirt, with the sleeves casually pushed up, with a pair of washed-grey pleated trousers.

Adding a playful pop of colour, he accessorised with a bright orange-strapped watch, subtly complementing Kiara’s statement-making outfit.

Together, the couple struck the perfect balance between bold glamour and laid-back sophistication. While Kiara embraced vibrant hues and fluid silhouettes, Sidharth kept things cool in relaxed neutrals, making their Mumbai outing a lesson in effortless couple style.