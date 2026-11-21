Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 4 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice.She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience.When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.
Kiara Advani serves maternity fashion goals in stunning ₹1.43 lakh pink silk dress during Mumbai outing with Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani made a chic maternity fashion statement in a poppy-pink silk dress during a recent Mumbai outing with husband Sidharth Malhotra.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra turned heads as they stepped out in Mumbai on November 20, walking hand in hand in stylish looks. The couple served up major fashion inspiration, with Kiara making a strong case for statement-making maternity style in a striking poppy-pink ensemble. Proving that pregnancy fashion can be anything but ordinary, the actor brought a refreshing pop of colour to her look. Let’s decode her outfit and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Kiara Advani elevates classic black saree with stylish cut-out blouse and emerald jewellery at Toxic event in Hyderabad )
Kiara Advani makes a statement in pink maxi dress
Kiara turned heads in a vibrant pink maxi dress that perfectly blended modern elegance with femininity. Crafted from lustrous crinkled silk, the dress featured a fluid silhouette that draped beautifully, making it both comfortable and chic.
The design stood out with its delicate twisted straps and an integrated front tie that added definition to the waist, creating soft, sculptural ruching. The fabric flowed seamlessly into a sweeping maxi-length hem, lending the ensemble an elegant finish.
How much her outfit cost
If Kiara’s gorgeous pink dress caught your eye and you’re curious about its price tag, we’ve got the details! The actor’s stunning ensemble is from the shelves of luxury fashion label JW Anderson and comes with a price tag of £1,250, which is approximately ₹1.43 lakh.
Kiara kept her styling minimal, allowing the bold colour to take centre stage. She accessorised with sparkling floral-inspired drop earrings and a statement silver cocktail ring. Soft, centre-parted waves completed her look, while dewy skin, subtly defined eyes and a rosy lip added a fresh, radiant touch.
What Sidharth Malhotra wore
Balancing Kiara’s vibrant look with understated style, Sidharth opted for a relaxed yet polished ensemble. He paired an oversized white, long-sleeved crew-neck T-shirt, with the sleeves casually pushed up, with a pair of washed-grey pleated trousers.
Adding a playful pop of colour, he accessorised with a bright orange-strapped watch, subtly complementing Kiara’s statement-making outfit.
Together, the couple struck the perfect balance between bold glamour and laid-back sophistication. While Kiara embraced vibrant hues and fluid silhouettes, Sidharth kept things cool in relaxed neutrals, making their Mumbai outing a lesson in effortless couple style.
About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023. They embraced parenthood with the arrival of their daughter, Saraayah, in July 2025, and announced in October 2026 that they are expecting their second child.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.