Do you often find it difficult to relax even after finishing your work for the day? You may put your phone away, get into bed and try to sleep, but your mind keeps returning to unfinished tasks, conversations and tomorrow's responsibilities. This constant mental activity can make it difficult to feel rested.

Yoga Nidra, also known as yogic sleep, offers a way to slow down and reconnect with yourself. Roshani Shenazz, spiritual thought leader, happiness coach and founder of WHOLEistic Wellbeing, shares with HT how this guided relaxation practice can support your wellness routine.

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What is Yoga Nidra and how does it work? Spiritual seekers often question about this guided practise. Yoga Nidra is a guided relaxation practice that helps you rest your body while maintaining gentle awareness. You usually practise it while lying comfortably in Shavasana, also known as the resting pose.

According to spiritual and holistic expert Roshani Shenazz, this guided practice takes you into a state between wakefulness and sleep. You follow simple instructions involving breathing, body awareness, sensations and visualisation.

You do not need to force your mind to become blank. Instead, you follow the guidance and gently bring your attention back whenever your thoughts wander.

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How Yoga Nidra may help with stress and mental exhaustion Your mind may continue working even when your body needs rest. Long working hours, screen time and everyday responsibilities can leave you feeling mentally drained.

The expert shares that Yoga Nidra gives you an opportunity to pause and step away from these daily pressures. The practice may support relaxation, help you manage stress and improve your sense of wellbeing.

Research has also explored its potential benefits. A 2025 systematic review published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences found promising results for stress and anxiety, although researchers noted limitations in the quality of available studies.

How long should you practise Yoga Nidra? You do not need to spend hours practising Yoga Nidra to make it part of your daily routine.

However, Roshani suggests that working professionals can start with 5 to 10 minutes during a break. Students can use the practice during periods of exam stress, while a 15 to 20-minute session may help you wind down in the evening.

Longer sessions can also include Sankalpa, a personal intention that gives your practice a sense of direction.