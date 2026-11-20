Doctor explains dangers associated with disappearing stroke symptoms, shares signs to watch out for
The temporary interruption of blood flow to the brain can cause a mini-stroke or transient ischemic attack, and the dangers do not disappear with the symptoms.
Most people are well aware of the seriousness of stroke, but not all of them realise that a person is not out of danger just because their symptoms have receded.
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“When an individual suddenly can't speak, or one side of the body is weakened, it is enough to cause panic in the family. But if the person recovers after a few minutes and begins to speak and walk normally again, the family is usually relieved,” Dr Luv Bansal, senior consultant of neurology, Yashoda Medicity, shared with HT Lifestyle.
The incident is often put down to weakness, fatigue or even a brief dip in blood pressure. However, Dr Bansal pointed out that this might actually be a mini-stroke, also known as a transient ischemic attack.
What is a mini-stroke?
The neurologist explained that a transient ischemic attack (TIA), often called a mini-stroke, occurs when blood flow to part of the brain is temporarily interrupted. The symptoms may settle on their own, sometimes within minutes, leaving the person feeling completely fine.
“This can make a TIA easy to overlook, but it should never be taken lightly. The concern is not just what happened during those few minutes, but what could happen next,” warned Dr Bansal.
“A TIA can signal an underlying problem with the blood supply to the brain, such as a blood clot or narrowing of an artery,” he stated. “It may also be associated with certain heart conditions that increase the risk of stroke. The risk of a subsequent stroke is particularly high soon after a TIA, making prompt medical evaluation important.”
The doctor further pointed out that people usually rate how serious a condition is by how they feel at the present time. If the speech is clear again, the weakness has gone, and the person is pain-free, they may feel like there is little reason to go to hospital.
According to Dr Bansal, that way of thinking can be very wrong with a possible TIA.
Symptoms of mini-stroke that need medical attention
It is important to recognise the symptoms of a TIA, which include:
- Trouble speaking or understanding others suddenly
- Weakness or numbness on one side of the body
- A drooping face
- Sudden loss of vision
- Sudden unexplained loss of balance.
“The symptoms may resolve after an hour or two, but you should go straight to hospital,” stated Dr Bansal, adding, “It can't be diagnosed at home whether it was a TIA or stroke. It is important to get evaluated as early as possible so a doctor can determine the cause and begin treatment to prevent it from happening again.”
“Recovery from symptoms is not the same as recovery from the underlying problem. A person may look perfectly normal and still be at risk,” he shared.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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