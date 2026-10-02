AIIMS-trained neurologist reveals how to correctly measure blood pressure, advises ‘wait for at least 30 minutes if you have done…’

High blood pressure is the leading single risk factor for death globally, contributing to about half of all deaths related to heart disease and stroke, according to the World Heart Federation. Meanwhile, in India, particularly, it leads to roughly 1.6 million deaths annually, making it a leading driver of non-communicable disease mortality, per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

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Therefore, it is prudent to understand the mechanics of measuring blood pressure correctly if you are doing it at home. In an Instagram video shared on September 6, Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, neurologist and general physician, MD Medicine and DM Neurology (AIIMS Delhi) and MBBS (Lady Harding Medical College, Delhi), listed important tips to remember while measuring blood pressure.

'Wait for at least 30 minutes if you have done…' According to the neurologist, when measuring blood pressure, it is also important to choose the right time and keep in mind your daily activities. She stressed that there should be a gap of at least 30 minutes before measuring your blood pressure if you are doing any of the below mentioned activities:

⦿ If you have exercised

⦿ If you have gone for a walk

⦿ If you have eaten a meal

⦿ If you have consumed caffeine or tea

⦿ If you have smoked

⦿ If you have had alcohol