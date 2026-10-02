AIIMS-trained neurologist reveals how to correctly measure blood pressure, advises ‘wait for at least 30 minutes if you have done…’
To accurately measure blood pressure, Dr Priyanka Sehrawat advises using the left arm, averaging three readings, positioning the cuff correctly, and more.
High blood pressure is the leading single risk factor for death globally, contributing to about half of all deaths related to heart disease and stroke, according to the World Heart Federation. Meanwhile, in India, particularly, it leads to roughly 1.6 million deaths annually, making it a leading driver of non-communicable disease mortality, per the World Health Organisation (WHO).
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Therefore, it is prudent to understand the mechanics of measuring blood pressure correctly if you are doing it at home. In an Instagram video shared on September 6, Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, neurologist and general physician, MD Medicine and DM Neurology (AIIMS Delhi) and MBBS (Lady Harding Medical College, Delhi), listed important tips to remember while measuring blood pressure.
'Wait for at least 30 minutes if you have done…'
According to the neurologist, when measuring blood pressure, it is also important to choose the right time and keep in mind your daily activities. She stressed that there should be a gap of at least 30 minutes before measuring your blood pressure if you are doing any of the below mentioned activities:
⦿ If you have exercised
⦿ If you have gone for a walk
⦿ If you have eaten a meal
⦿ If you have consumed caffeine or tea
⦿ If you have smoked
⦿ If you have had alcohol
How to correctly measure your blood pressure?
Apart from this, the neurologist stressed that the blood pressure is best measured on the left arm. Moreover, one should always take three readings of their blood pressure readings and calculate their average. This is done to provide an accurate estimate of your blood pressure.
Lastly, she suggested that the blood pressure cuff should always be positioned at heart level. However, it does not matter much whether you are lying down or sitting. “The cuff should be tight enough to allow you to comfortably insert two fingers underneath it,” she advised in the end.
About the expert
Dr Priyanka Sehrawat is a neurologist with extensive training in the field. She completed her MBBS from Lady Harding Medical College, Delhi, followed by an MD in Medicine. She then pursued a DM in Neurology from AIIMS Delhi. Currently, she practices in Gurugram.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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