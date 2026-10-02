Get to know... Prish Tanwar
Digital content creator Prish Tanwar (@PrishIsNotReal) is listening to Taylor Swift, craving a cheese sandwich and never buying a designer handbag
Currently, I am
House hunting in Delhi.
High point in life
Seeing how proud my parents felt, when they met someone who follows me online.
Low point in life
College was difficult in 2024. I faced depression, but took a year off.
On my playlist
You’re on Your Own, Kid, by Taylor Swift; My Love Mine All Mine, by Mitski; Waiting Room, by Phoebe Bridgers.
One thing I would never buy
A designer bag just for the logo.
Today I’m craving
Tomato soup, with a cheese sandwich.
Last thing I ordered online
Coffee.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self
Chill. Your life is about to begin.
My favourite subject in school
Social Sciences.
I’d swipe right on
Someone who has a good relationship with their friends.
My secret skill is
I make friends everywhere I go.
A magic tool I wish I had
An anywhere door, which takes you where you want to go.
My favourite Sunday memory
Spending time at a mall, window shopping and enjoying a good meal.
My most star-struck moment
Meeting Rhea Chakraborty, while participating in The Traitors season 2.
My favourite bad habit
Listening to music through the day.
The best thing about fame
Money!
The worst thing about fame
The unwarranted hate.