Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
Personal Agenda

Get to know... Prish Tanwar

Digital content creator Prish Tanwar (@PrishIsNotReal) is listening to Taylor Swift, craving a cheese sandwich and never buying a designer handbag

Updated on: Oct 2, 2026 16:18 IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link
Prish Tanwar’s most starstruck moment was meeting Rhea Chakraborty on The Traitors season 2.
Prish Tanwar’s most starstruck moment was meeting Rhea Chakraborty on The Traitors season 2.

  • Currently, I am

    House hunting in Delhi.

  • High point in life

    Seeing how proud my parents felt, when they met someone who follows me online.

  • Low point in life

    College was difficult in 2024. I faced depression, but took a year off.

  • On my playlist

    You’re on Your Own, Kid, by Taylor Swift; My Love Mine All Mine, by Mitski; Waiting Room, by Phoebe Bridgers.

  • One thing I would never buy

    A designer bag just for the logo.

  • Today I’m craving

    Tomato soup, with a cheese sandwich.

  • Last thing I ordered online

    Coffee.

  • Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self

    Chill. Your life is about to begin.

  • My favourite subject in school

    Social Sciences.

  • I’d swipe right on

    Someone who has a good relationship with their friends.

  • My secret skill is

    I make friends everywhere I go.

  • A magic tool I wish I had

    An anywhere door, which takes you where you want to go.

  • My favourite Sunday memory

    Spending time at a mall, window shopping and enjoying a good meal.

  • My most star-struck moment

    Meeting Rhea Chakraborty, while participating in The Traitors season 2.

  • My favourite bad habit

    Listening to music through the day.

  • The best thing about fame

    Money!

  • The worst thing about fame

    The unwarranted hate.

recommendedIcon
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes