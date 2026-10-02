Quote of the day by Mahatma Gandhi: ‘Persistent questioning and healthy inquisitiveness are the first requisites for acquiring learning of any kind’

Today is October 2, the day that is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti across the nation. As such, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi hardly requires any introduction. The anti-colonial nationalist was one of the leaders at the forefront of India’s freedom struggle and became a trailblazer across the globe for choosing non-violence as his weapon against imperialism.

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The lawyer hailing from Gujarat started his fight for civil rights in South Africa, where he practised his profession through his youth. Upon his return to India, he started movements for issues such as equal rights, removal of untouchability, and, above all, swaraj, of freedom from British imperial rule.

Gandhi’s leadership in the Indian freedom movement alongside the Indian National Congress went on to inspire movements for civil rights and freedom across the world. While there are many popular quotes of the Mahatma, today's quote of the day is his epigram, “Persistent questioning and healthy inquisitiveness are the first requisites for acquiring learning of any kind.”