Squinting at bright lights? Ophthalmologist shares tips to reduce glare and warning signs you need an eye checkup

From street lamps and glowing billboards to screens indoors, artificial light is a constant and relentless presence in city life. After sunset, the city is illuminated to its fullest, with surroundings all lit up, both indoors and outdoors. All the brightness is practical, but for eye health, the excessive glare can be stressful, leaving you squinting.

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What does an ophthalmologist have to say about this? How can constant exposure to artificial light affect our eyes, and how serious can these effects be? Dr Ganesh Pillay, Chief of Research and Academics and regional COO (Central India) at ASG Hospital Limited, weighed in to share some practical measures too to reduce discomfort from artificial glare. He answered some questions for us.