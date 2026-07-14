Do you read while lying in bed? Ophthalmologist reveals why it is unsafe for your eye health: ‘Can cause headaches…’

Lying down in bed and reading a book can feel cosy and comfortable. You simply rest on your back, hold the book above you and settle into the story. But despite the snug position, is this habit actually good for your eye health?



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Dr Himanshu Mehta, senior ophthalmologist at ASG The Vission Eye Centre, told HT Lifestyle that reading while sleeping is not advisable, as it may strain the eyes and cause temporary discomfort.

Why should you avoid reading while lying in bed? The first thing the ophthalmologist clarified was that reading in this position does not cause permanent eye damage. However, it may still trigger temporary symptoms that cause discomfort.

“Your eye muscles have to work harder at an unnatural angle to keep the text in focus, which can cause headaches, blurred vision, and stinging,” Dr Mehta explained the reason behind the discomfort and the resultant symptoms.

Another reason he mentioned was that most people are unable to maintain the ideal reading distance of 15 inches while lying down. The book is held much closer to the eyes, forcing the eye muscles to work harder to focus and potentially causing a temporary increase in eye pressure.

“If you have glaucoma or a condition that requires you to avoid fluctuations in eye pressure, you should avoid this position,” the ophthalmologist warned who should avoid this position.