Trekking this winter season? Ophthalmologist shares essential precautions to prevent eye damage

There are two types of people in winter: those who snuggle in a blanket by the heater, and those who brave the snowy terrains, deliberately seeking the chill of the season. If you fall into the latter category and are planning a trek or a regular vacation on snow-laden trails, you may need extra precautions, simply adrenaline won't be enough to keep you going. While it's a no-brainer to layer when venturing into slow-clad landscapes with frosty, biting winds, many may neglect protecting their eyes. Don't let your snowy adventures turn into health mishaps. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To ensure your winter adventures go as planned without any unexpected health hiccup, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Yogesh Chougule, consultant cataract, cornea and refractive surgeon, National Institute of Ophthalmology (NIO), Pune. He warned that it could be hazardous if you don't take necessary precautions to protect your vision.

Why do you need to protect your eyes in snowy places?

There are several reasons why you need to protect your eyes, especially when trekking. The most common risk highlighted by the ophthalmologist is snow blindness. “It is a temporary, yet painful, loss of vision caused by the extreme reflection of UV rays off snow,” he remarked.

It is not to be taken lightly, as the doctor revealed that one is at risk of long-term vision problems. "Snow glare significantly increases UV exposure to the eyes, which can lead to corneal damage and, if not managed then can contribute to the long-term risk of developing cataracts and macular degeneration,” stated Dr Chougule.

Snow-covered places are also very windy, especially at higher altitudes. The wind can cause significant discomfort. The surgeon added, “At high altitudes, cold, dry wind will dry out this layer of protection, leading to dry eye, redness, irritation, and blurred vision.” He also warned that airborne dust and debris may enter the eyes, causing corneal injuries or infections.

What gears should trekkers consider to protect their eyes?

Having the right gear can make a big difference. Dr Chougule shared these essential gears:

UV-protective sunglasses or glacier glasses with side shields should be worn to block UVA/UVB and glare. When on windy or snowy routes, anti-fog goggles provide full coverage and keep vision stable. Helmets with wide visors will give you some extra protection from the wind and reflected light in addition to eye protection. Lubricating eye drops will help maintain the moisture and comfort level throughout your trip.

Pre-trek precautions before heading out

Just like taking precautions during the trek, following a few steps beforehand can help protect your eyes from the extreme conditions of the cold landscape. Dr Chougule recommended these measures to safeguard your vision while trekking:

Choose quality eye protection with a proper fit. Take sterile lubricating drops with you. Have a routine eye exam to rule out any pre-existing problems. Stay hydrated while on the trail. Don't rub your eyes, even with gloved hands, if they are dusty. Take eye breaks to allow your eyes time to adjust and recover.

The doctor further warned that if there's any pain or change in vision, one should get medical help urgently.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.