Ophthalmologist shares what to eat to prevent dry eyes in winter: Walnuts, oranges and more

To understand what foods you can add, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Sirisha Asmath, Ophthalmologist at Apollo Clinic in Manikonda, who revealed the importance of adopting vital nutrients so that your eyes stay healthy and comfortable during winter. He added, “Nutrition can be a vital supporter of eye comfort and help with dry eye symptoms during the winter months.”

Why do eyes get dry during winter?

The cold weather, too, can take a toll on your eye comfort. According to Dr Asmath, this happens because “The cold winds, low humidity and central heating all contribute to moisture being removed from the surface of the eye.” This causes teh common complaints of dry, red, irritated, heavy eyes with a sense of grittiness sensation.

Top nutrients that support eye health during winter

The ophthalmologist added,“Some nutrients have been linked to reducing inflammation, supporting the tear film and helping to protect the surface of the eye, which makes them particularly useful in winter.” So, by incorporating these nutrients, from vitamins to healthy fats, into your diet, you can help keep your eyes comfortable, hydrated, and protected throughout the colder months.

Dr Sirisha Asmath shared these nutrients that you can add to your diet:

1. Omega-3 fatty acids:

Benefits: Omega-3s, which are often called the ‘good fats’, are believed to reduce inflammation and help stabilise the tear film, which is key to preventing dry eyes in winter. These plant-based omega-3 sources are especially useful for people who have dry eye symptoms in the winter.

Sources: Flax seeds, walnuts, chia seeds and cold-pressed oils

2. Vitamins A, D, and E:

Benefits: Vitamin A helps maintain the cornea and prevents dryness; vitamin D is deficient in winter and may exacerbate both inflammation and discomfort. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant which protects eye tissues.

Sources: Many traditional winter foods contain beta carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. Red carrots, tomatoes, capsicums, and leafy greens are sources. Oranges, sweet limes, kinnow, and other citrus fruits contain Vitamin C.

Why is hydration important in winter for vision?

Other than diet, hydration is also important in safeguarding eye health during winter. Dr Asmath revealed that winter's dry air can cause dehydration even if you don't feel it. He remarked, "Although thirst sensation decreases in winter, dehydration is common due to winter's dry air, which can exacerbate burning, grittiness, and dryness in the eyes.”

Dr Asmath recommended:

Consciously increasing water intake

Warm soups and broths

Herbal teas

Limiting excessive caffeine intake, which is generally associated with dryness

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.