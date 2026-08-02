Not sure what to do after a mentally exhausting day? Neurosurgeon Dr Jay Jagannathan shares 6 ways to recover

The neurosurgeon believes that recovery is an essential part of maintaining normal brain function - not a sign of weakness. He went on to share six ways to do so after a mentally exhausting day.

“Every decision, task switch, and period of sustained attention increases cognitive fatigue. As mental fatigue builds, concentration declines, mistakes become more common, and decisions become less efficient,” he stated, taking to Instagram on July 31.

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An exhausting day is something that most of us are intimately familiar with. The reason for that, according to neurosurgeon Dr Jay Jagannathan, is that our brain uses a limited amount of mental resources throughout the day.

1. Stop adding more input Our brains are already overloaded with information throughout the day, irrespective of whether we receive it intentionally or not. As Dr Jagannathan pointed out, “More scrolling, videos, and notifications do not give your brain rest. They keep attention engaged when it is already overloaded.”

2. Take a quiet walk Walking is not just beneficial for physical health, but for our mental health as well. A quiet walk is an exercise in mindfulness. According to the neurologist, “Walking lowers the cognitive demands placed on your brain. Even 10 to 20 minutes (of walking) without calls or podcasts can help your attention recover.”

3. Change your environment The surroundings have a major role to play in how we perceive our tasks. If an individual stays in the same place for a long time, their brain can feel connected to unfinished tasks. According to Dr Jagannathan, “Moving to a quieter room or going outside helps create a mental break.”

4. Do one simple physical task Getting something done, no matter how small it is, always feels better than keeping everything unfinished. Doing one simple physical activity, such as cooking, showering, stretching or folding laundry, banks on this. “Simple physical actions give your brain structure without demanding heavy decision-making,” noted Dr Jagannathan.

5. Write down what is unfinished Whenever a task remains unfinished, the tab stays open in our minds. In the words of Dr Jagannathan, “Your brain keeps returning to incomplete tasks so you do not forget them. Writing them down reduces the need to keep mentally rehearsing them.”

6. Go to bed before you feel ‘done’ “Mental exhaustion often creates the urge to stay up and reclaim your time,” pointed out the neurologist. “But delaying sleep usually makes attention, mood, and decision-making worse the next day.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jagannathan is a board-certified neurosurgeon specialising in cranial and spinal surgery. He has a special interest in minimally invasive techniques and has over a decade of clinical experience.