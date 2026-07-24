Do you get breathless while walking? Cardiologist Dr Viveka Kumar explains how it may not be just a sign of ageing
Breathlessness and tiredness during physical activity may indicate aortic valve stenosis, according to Dr Viveka. He suggests a minimally invasive procedure.
We often assume that breathlessness while walking or getting tired easily are normal parts of growing older. However, in some cases, these symptoms may indicate a serious condition. In a July 20 Instagram post, Dr Viveka Kumar, chairman of cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, Delhi, explained the grave signals behind breathlessness during walking.
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Shortness of breath a sign of ageing?
According to Dr Viveka, when someone gets breathless while walking, or if they get tired easily, it is not always ageing, rather these symptoms could be indicating aortic valve stenosis. The cardiologist explained that this is a condition in which the heart's aortic valve becomes narrowed.
“For many, the cause could be an issue with the aortic valve of the heart. When this valve narrows, the heart has to work harder to pump blood,” he said.
Moreover, he cautioned that when the heart has to work harder to pump blood throughout the body, it's important not to ignore these symptoms and to undergo a timely, detailed heart evaluation.
What are the symptoms?
Dr Viveka stated that the symptoms may include:
- shortness of breath
- chest heaviness
- dizziness
- fainting
Treatment
He further suggested a minimally invasive procedure, such as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), for select patients with aortic valve stenosis. This treatment option does not require opening the chest, according to Dr Viveka; however, the appropriate treatment is determined only after a detailed cardiac evaluation. “If these symptoms recur, do not ignore them—early diagnosis can protect your heart,” he added.
Dr Viveka Kumar, MD, DM, FSCAI, FACC, FECS, APFIC, FRCP (Edin), is the chairman of cardiology at the Max Super Speciality Hospital (East Block), Saket, New Delhi. An interventional cardiologist by profession, Dr Viveka also holds a super speciality degree from GSVM Medical College, Kanpur. He has performed more than 7,500 PTCA & Complex Interventions, including Rotablation, Left Main stenting and Bifurcation stenting, among other procedures.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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