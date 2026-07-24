Do you get breathless while walking? Cardiologist Dr Viveka Kumar explains how it may not be just a sign of ageing

We often assume that breathlessness while walking or getting tired easily are normal parts of growing older. However, in some cases, these symptoms may indicate a serious condition. In a July 20 Instagram post, Dr Viveka Kumar, chairman of cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, Delhi, explained the grave signals behind breathlessness during walking.

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Shortness of breath a sign of ageing? According to Dr Viveka, when someone gets breathless while walking, or if they get tired easily, it is not always ageing, rather these symptoms could be indicating aortic valve stenosis. The cardiologist explained that this is a condition in which the heart's aortic valve becomes narrowed.

“For many, the cause could be an issue with the aortic valve of the heart. When this valve narrows, the heart has to work harder to pump blood,” he said.

Moreover, he cautioned that when the heart has to work harder to pump blood throughout the body, it's important not to ignore these symptoms and to undergo a timely, detailed heart evaluation.