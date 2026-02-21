Jammu & Kashmir: GMC Anantnag gets 3 super-specialty cardiology seats, first among new medical colleges in the country

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has accredited three DrNB (Doctorate of National Board) super-specialty seats in cardiology to Government Medical College Anantnag, making it the first among the medical colleges established in 2019 to receive such recognition. From March, the college will offer the DrNB cardiology course to candidates who qualify the NEET super-speciality examination.

The accreditation, granted on February 17 to the college’s Department of Cardiology, acknowledges its advanced cardiac care services and medical infrastructure. Officials described the move as a major milestone for healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir as well as for newly set-up medical colleges across the country.

“In the newly established medical colleges in the country, GMC Anantnag is the first to get this accreditation. These are the first super-specialty seats in any field for these colleges,” said Dr Syed Maqbool, head of the cardiology department.

Jammu and Kashmir has 12 government medical colleges, including one run by a trust or deemed university. Five of these — in Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua, Rajouri and Doda — became functional in 2019–20.

Health and medical education minister Sakeena Itoo said the introduction of the super-specialty course would strengthen advanced cardiac care, research and training in the region, while reducing the need for patients to travel long distances.

Under principal Dr Rukhsana Najeeb, GMC Anantnag installed a high-end cath lab in April 2025, transforming cardiac care in south Kashmir. In nine months, the department has conducted over 3,000 procedures, including more than 1,000 life-saving interventions such as primary angioplasties and pacemaker implantations.

Dr Maqbool said south Kashmir, with a population of around 25 lakh, previously had no cath lab facilities. Patients had to travel nearly 70 km to Srinagar during cardiac emergencies, often resulting in delayed treatment and high mortality.

The college now performs 10–15 procedures daily and also caters to patients from parts of Jammu division, including Banihal, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch. Recently, the team recorded a 15–20 minute door-to-balloon time for eight primary angioplasties within 12 hours.

Officials said the accreditation positions GMC Anantnag as a leading centre for advanced cardiac treatment and specialist training among peripheral and newly established medical colleges.

From March, GMC Anantnag will offer this course to post-doc students who have qualified for NEET super-specialty examinations. With these three seats, super-specialty seats in all of Kashmir have reached eight: two at GMC, Srinagar (established in 1959) and three DM seats at SKIMS, Srinagar (1988).