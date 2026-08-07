RLD UP chief Ramashish Rai quits, to reveal next move later

Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) Uttar Pradesh president and former MLC Ramashish Rai resigned on Friday, a move party insiders attributed to his diminishing role within the organisation ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. Ramashish Rai submitted his resignation to RLD president Jayant Chaudhary. (File)

Rai submitted his resignation to RLD president Jayant Chaudhary. While he did not cite any reason publicly, he said he would announce his future political plans in the coming days.

His exit comes shortly after the RLD appointed a working state president and entrusted the task of restructuring district units to the new office-bearer. Party insiders said the organisational reshuffle significantly curtailed Rai’s responsibilities, leaving him sidelined within the state unit.

RLD working state president Anupam Mishra said Rai had been seeking the party ticket from the Fazil Nagar assembly constituency in Kushinagar district.

“Since the RLD is part of the NDA and seat sharing with the BJP has not yet been finalised, the party leadership could not assure him of a ticket. He became impatient and chose to resign,” Mishra said.

A resident of Deoria in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Rai spent nearly two decades in the BJP and was nominated to the UP Legislative Council by the party. He later quit the BJP, reportedly after failing to secure a larger political role, and joined the RLD. Jayant Chaudhary subsequently appointed him as the party’s Uttar Pradesh president in an effort to strengthen the RLD’s presence beyond its traditional western UP base.

Political observers said Rai’s departure could dent the RLD’s efforts to broaden its footprint in eastern Uttar Pradesh. A political analyst said that if Rai joins the Samajwadi Party, it could further complicate the RLD’s expansion plans in the region.