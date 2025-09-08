Eye surgeon suggests 5 vital nutrients for children to prevent myopia: Carrots, chia seeds, pumpkin and more

Lately, more and more children are getting glasses. If you have been noticing kids around you turning into little Harry Potters with glasses (not a good coincidence, even if they look adorable), you are not alone. It’s not just a personal observation; broader studies also detected this worrisome trend. Rising cases of children getting diagnosed with myopia is concerning. (Shutterstock)

According to a study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology in September 2024, cases of myopia in children and adolescents are rising and are expected to further increase in the near future. The study, which analysed data from 1990 to 2023, projects that the prevalence of myopia will reach 36.59 percent by 2040 and 39.80 percent by 2050.

Likewise, another report from the International Myopia Institute also flagged this as a ‘future epidemic.' If the rough percentages are not peaking the alarm, then let the straightforward numbers from the International Myopia Institute jolt you awake.

They reported, “We estimate that myopia and high myopia will show a significant increase in prevalence globally, affecting nearly 5 billion people and 1 billion people, respectively, by 2050.” For the uninformed, myopia is when distant objects appear blurry, and glasses are worn to correct that vision. Closer objects relatively stay visible than the distant ones.

This calls for active prevention. Dr Rohan Dedhia, retina, cataract and refractive Surgeon at Ojas Maxivision Eye Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle the causes behind this surge. As per him, a poor lifestyle is one of the major causes. They include increasing digital exposure, reduced outdoor activity, and mounting academic pressure, leading kids to study late at night under inadequate night light.

But nutrition helps to protect vision, as Dr Dedhia remarked, “Optimal nourishment strengthens the retina, regulates growth in eyes, and promotes delay of onset or commencement of myopia. Providing children with a healthy diet during early childhood can help minimise the chance of vision difficulties and encourage total eye well-being."

Dr Dedhia highlighted 5 nutrients parents should include in their children's diet, including detailed benefits for eye health and food sources of these nutrients:

1. Vitamin A: Good for retinal health

Sweet potato is suitable for lunch.(Shutterstock)

Benefits:

Vitamin A is part of a very significant protein found in the eye's retina, rhodopsin, which allows the eye to see in low light.

If an individual becomes deficient in vitamin A, night blindness, corneal xerosis, and an enhanced risk for infections can occur.

It also helps the healthy transmission of the retinal signal and reduces stress that causes progressive changes in vision.

Sources:

Carrots

Sweet potatoes

Leafy green vegetables

Pumpkin

Mangoes

Fortified milk

2. Omega-3 fatty acids: Structural support for the retina

Chia seeds contain fiber and omega 3 fatty acids.(Pixabay)

Benefits:

Omega-3s and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), for example, are a structural component of photoreceptor cells in the retina.

They promote the maintenance of cell membrane fluidity that best facilitates communication between the eye and the brain.

Combat inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which might accelerate with myopia.

DHA also helps to support healthy growth of the eyes, inhibiting excessive elongation of the eye.

Sources:

Salmon

Sardines

Mackerel

Walnuts

Flaxseeds

Chia seeds

Algal oil supplements

3. Vitamin D: Growth regulator for the eyes

Mushroom contains vitamin D2.(Freepik)

Benefits:

Vitamin D insufficiency has also been connected with higher prevalence rates of myopia, so the corrective growth of the eye is controlled by proper Vitamin D, preventing it from excessively elongating.

Dopamine function in the retina, a factor for eye elongation, is considered influenced by this “sunshine vitamin.”

Sources:

Sunlight

Fortified milk

Egg yolks

Mushrooms

Supplements that are clinically approved

4. Lutein and zeaxanthin: Protection from blue light naturally

Broccoli is a leafy green vegetable that parents need to add to their children's diet.(Pexels)

Benefits:

These carotenoids are found concentrated in the macula, the focal point of acute central vision in the retina. They also function as natural antioxidants and blue light filters, an increasingly valuable resource in this age of computer and television screens.

By lessening light-induced retinal damage and oxidative stress, lutein and zeaxanthin help protect macular health and eye strain, and this might slow the onset of symptoms of myopia.

Sources:

Spinach

Kale

Broccoli

Corn

Peas

Egg yolks

5. Zinc: Important role in nutrient transporation from the liver to the eye

Almond increases zinc intake. (Pixabay)

Benefits:

It plays a significant role in Vitamin A transport from the liver to the retina for melanin production, a pigment that provides protection. It also aids certain enzymes that are needed for retinal health and night adaptation.

Balanced zinc maintains the effective working of Vitamin A in the eye’s retina. Deficiency might compromise the eye’s defence mechanisms and lead to eye strain and enhanced susceptibility to shift towards myopia.

Sources:

Legumes

Beans

Nuts

Seeds

Poultry

Lean meat

Dairy

In the end, Dr Dedhia clarified that while genes and lifestyle definitely played a role in myopia development in kids, the diet is the ‘changeable variable’ that can be controlled by the parent.'

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.