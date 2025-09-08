Paediatrician shares healthy meal options for children and suggests a trick for parents to deal with picky eaters

Children’s nutrition is paramount during their developmental years. However, they often create a fuss when they are given something healthy to eat, and instead reach out for unhealthy foods like chips or chocolates. Dr Kushagra Gupta, paediatrician at Fortis Hospital, Greater Noida, shared with HT Lifestyle that children need to eat healthily as the vital nutrients boost their brain development and support health holistically, especially in this growing period. Children are picky eaters, but nutrients can't be neglected, which is why parents need to chose better options.(Shutterstock)

Here are some of the meal options the paediatrician shared, including breakfast, lunch and snacks:

Healthy meal options for kids:

Ragi is a healthy alternative to the dosa made with rice flour.

Breakfast:

1. Oatmeal with walnuts and berries

2. Ragi dosa with coconut chutney

3. Spinach stuffed with whole wheat paratha

Lunch:

1. Brown rice, dal and vegetables

2. Quinoa pulao with paneer

3. Whole wheat bread with boiled egg

Snacks:

Apple slices with almond butter

Roasted chickpeas with mild spices

How to deal with picky eaters?

Children make a grumpy face when they are served healthy foods.

While healthy eating is often recommended, in practice, kids may sulk when asked to eat nutritious foods and may even actively refuse. Parents can lose their calm and react unfavourably to this denial, yelling or scolding. But Dr Gupta emphasised the importance of patience, advising parents to avoid ‘pressurising.’

He revealed this technique: “Persistence without pressure is key. Engage children in meal preparation, and try blending vegetables into familiar foods such as pasta sauce or parathas; and in both cases, be patient — it can take 10 to 15 ‘exposures’ before a child will accept a new food.”

The eating habits of a child cannot be transformed overnight, especially if they have a soft spot for junk food. But by strategising, parents can help their children eat clean and establish a healthy relationship with food.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.