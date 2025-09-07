Nutritionist shares 4 superfoods everyone should include in their mom's diet to promote post menopausal health

Women’s health often takes a backseat once they cross menopause, with many of their struggles brushed off as “just aging.” But post-menopausal health comes with its own set of complications - ranging from bone loss and anemia to hormonal imbalances and sleep disturbances. What’s often overlooked is how much of this can be managed or prevented with the right nutrition. And while your mother may not always put herself first, it’s important that you do - because her diet plays a crucial role in supporting her overall well-being during this stage of life. It is important to pay attention to your mom's health post-menopause and nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has revealed four superfoods to add in her diet.(Unsplash)

Also Read | 'Your mood swings could be the start of perimenopause': Menopause coach reveals 7 signs of hormonal shifts

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition (UK) and National Diabetes Educator, highlights four powerhouse superfoods every daughter should encourage her mother to add to her diet. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, these foods not only ease post-menopausal symptoms but also help manage complications like osteoporosis, ensuring stronger bones and better overall health in the long run.

Flaxseeds

According to Deepsikha, flaxseeds contain phytoestrogen which helps with hormonal balance. It is good for women undergoing menopause as it helps manage symptoms. She said, “They are great for your mom because flaxseeds have phytoestrogen that will actually help balance the hormones - will help your mom have lesser menopausal symptoms.”

Ragi

Ragi is an excellent source of calcium which helps prevent bone loss and reduces the risk of post-menopausal osteoporosis, according to a study published on World Journal of Pharmaceutical Research. Deepsikha explains that incorporating ragi in your mother’s diet will help with better joints and stronger bones.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is not only rich in antioxidants that help with brain circulation but also offers mood-boosting effects from natural chemicals that release endorphins into the blood stream, as per an article on Home Care Assitance. Deepsikha says that dark chocolate “help(s) boost happy hormones and is also rich in magnesium that will help your mom sleep a lot nicer.”

Also Read | Gynaecologist shares 5 tips to manage menopause symptoms: Eat flax seeds, exercise 150 minutes per week and more

Beetroot and dates

According to the nutritionist, many older women struggle with low iron levels, leaving them vulnerable to anemia and its related health concerns. She recommends incorporating beetroots or dates in their diet since they are rich in iron.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.