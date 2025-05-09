Anemia during pregnancy? Doctor explains if it can affect brain development in newborns

A mother’s wellbeing during pregnancy plays a crucial role in the healthy development of the fetus. Maintaining good health and taking necessary precautions is essential throughout this critical period. Among the various health challenges that can affect expectant mothers, anemia stands out as a particularly serious concern. Also read | Anaemia in India: Impact on reproductive health and tips to prevent it Of the numerous conditions that can beset maternal health, anemia is a serious concern. (SHVETS production)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Anjali Kumar, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Anemia results when the body does not have sufficient healthy red blood cells to transport sufficient oxygen to tissues. Iron requirements increase significantly during pregnancy to meet the needs of both the developing fetus and the increasing maternal blood volume. If these needs are not met, the mother may have iron-deficiency anemia.”

Can anemia affect fetal development?

“The development of the brain in a fetus starts early during pregnancy and is very much dependent on proper supply of oxygen and nutrients. Iron is especially needed for fetal brain development, particularly in functions such as myelination, neurotransmitter function, and energy metabolism. If a pregnant woman is anemic, diminished delivery of oxygen and iron may compromise these essential functions,” the doctor explained.

According to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry in 2019, children born of mothers who had anemia in the first trimester are more likely to suffer from autism spectrum disorders and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The degree and timing of anemia also seem to play a crucial role, with anemia occurring in early pregnancy or moderate-to-severe anemia having greater adverse effects. Dr Anjali Kumar further added that other factors like maternal diet, socioeconomic status, and healthcare access also play crucial roles in determining fetal neurodevelopment.

Tips to stay safe:

"Maternal anemia, particularly severe anemia or anemia early in pregnancy, has negative impacts on fetal neurodevelopment. Early anemia screening and treatment with nutrition and iron supplements can be central to preventing such risks," the doctor suggested.

