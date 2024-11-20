Demystifying anemia: 7 lesser-known causes to be aware of

Anemia is a growing illness, observed in women. Characterised by fatigue, skin pallor, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, dizziness or a fast heartbeat, anemia happens when the number of red blood cells in the body reduces. Iron deficiency is one of the driving causes for anemia.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anura Kurpad, Professor & Head of Physiology at St John's Medical College and Senior Advisor for the Nutrition Portfolio of Tata Trusts, said, “Understanding what’s driving the condition allows for targeted interventions, making it possible to effectively manage and often reverse anemia.” he added that while iron deficiency is one of the driving causes, there are other lesser-known causes that can trigger anemia. The doctor further noted down the not-so-known causes:

Parasitic infections:

Parasitic infections such as malaria, ascariasis, ancylostomiasis and others deplete iron levels in the body, as the parasites feed on the host’s blood, and cause inflammation which could hinder the body’s ability to absorb nutrients.

Frequent pregnancies:

Frequent pregnancies can contribute to anemia because pregnancy requires extra iron and nutrients to support fetal growth and increased blood volume. Close back-to-back pregnancies can further strain the body, especially with blood loss during childbirth.

Overindulgence in alcohol:

Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to anemia by impairing the production of healthy blood cells and causing premature destruction of red blood cells. Avoiding alcohol and social settings that encourage drinking can help mitigate the risk.

Excessive menstrual bleeding:

Heavy menstrual bleeding, or menorrhagia, from hormonal imbalances or uterine abnormalities can result in anemia, if it occurs persistently. Switch to a healthier lifestyle and keep a close eye on your blood levels, especially during periods, Dr Anura Kurpad added.

Vitamin B-12 and folate deficiency:

Vitamin B-12 and folate help to produce healthy red blood cells. Lack of these nutrients can result in low red blood cell count or growth of large abnormally shaped cells that are ineffective in transporting oxygen.

Lack of diet diversity:

A limited, monotonous diet combined with high consumption of processed foods and caffeine which inhibits iron absorption, can also lead to anemia. To counteract this, incorporate a variety of foods: consume heme iron (animal based) sources such as beef and poultry, and non-heme (plant-based) iron sources like lentils, spinach, and beans.

Exposure to pollution and chronic inflammation:

Another potential contributing factor to anemia is air pollution exposure, particularly PM 2.5, which has been shown to increase systemic inflammation, reduce iron absorption and affect red blood cell formation in the bone marrow.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.