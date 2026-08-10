Must-try tandoori recipes to make your monsoon meals extra special and full of flavour

For the first marination:

It is a balance of sweet and savoury notes. Creamy paneer and fresh figs are soaked in a double-marination of spiced yoghurt, then charred and finished with a sharp pomegranate drizzle.

Celebrated for its smoky flavours, vibrant marinades, and perfectly charred textures, tandoori cooking offers endless possibilities beyond the traditional favourites. Shared by Surendra Singh Rawat, Executive Chef at India Palace Restaurant, Wheaton, USA, these recipes bring restaurant-quality flavours to your home kitchen.

For the second marination: 1 cup thick Greek yoghurt or hung curd

1 tbsp warm mustard oil

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

1/2 tsp black salt (kala namak)

1/2 tsp crushed kasuri methi

For the glaze and garnish: 1/4 cup pomegranate molasses mixed with 1 tbsp fresh mint chutney

2 tbsp toasted pistachios, coarsely chopped

Fresh pomegranate seeds

Preparation and cooking Step 1: Toss the paneer cubes with the lemon juice, Kashmiri chilli powder, and salt. Set aside for 15 minutes.

Step 2: In a separate bowl, whisk together all second marination ingredients until smooth. Fold in the paneer, bell peppers, and red onions. Cover and chill for at least 4 hours.

Step 3: Thread the paneer, fig halves, peppers, and onions onto skewers.

Step 4: Preheat your tandoor or oven (with a broiler or pizza stone) to 480°F (250°C). Cook for 8–10 minutes, rotating once and brushing with ghee until lightly charred at the edges.

Step 5: Plate while hot, drizzle with the mint-pomegranate glaze, and sprinkle with pistachios and pomegranate seeds.

Smoky tandoori lamb chop lollipops Frenched lamb chops tenderised with raw papaya and garlic, coated in a smoky curd bath, and cooked at high heat until nicely charred on the outside.

Ingredients For the main meat: 8 French-trimmed lamb chops

2 tbsp melted butter or ghee for basting

For the tenderising rub (Phase 1): 1.5 tbsp raw papaya paste

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp sea salt

For the spiced marinade (Phase 2): 3/4 cup full-fat Greek yoghurt

2 tbsp mustard oil (heated until smoking, then cooled)

1.5 tbsp Kashmiri chilli paste

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp ground mace

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp crushed kasuri methi