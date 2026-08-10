‘Lung cancer is not just a smoker’s disease’: Oncologist Dr Prriya Eshpuniyani shares risk factors and warning signs

When people hear “lung cancer”, they often associate the disease with smoking. While tobacco use remains one of the biggest risk factors for lung cancer, the disease can also affect people who have never smoked. In fact, several environmental, genetic and occupational factors can increase the risk of lung cancer among non-smokers.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Prriya Eshpuniyani, Consultant Thoracic Surgeon and Surgical Oncologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital, Ghatkopar, Mumbai, highlighted some of the lesser-known risk factors and warning signs of lung cancer that people should not ignore. (Also read: Back pain that won’t go away? Oncologist Dr George Karimundackal reveals when it could be a sign of lung cancer )

Why are non-smokers developing lung cancer According to Dr Eshpuniyani, non-smokers can still be exposed to several risk factors that may increase their vulnerability to lung cancer.

Second-hand smoke: Inhaling passive smoke from others increases the risk of developing lung cancer significantly.

Air pollution: Exposure to particulate matter and toxic pollutants in outdoor air can contribute to respiratory damage.

Indoor toxins: Poor ventilation, radon gas, cooking fumes and biomass fuels used indoors can also affect lung health.

Occupational hazards: Regular exposure to industrial chemicals, asbestos, arsenic or diesel exhaust at the workplace can raise the risk.

Pre-existing lung conditions: Chronic conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) or pulmonary fibrosis can increase vulnerability.

Genetics: A family history of lung cancer can also make an individual more susceptible to the disease.