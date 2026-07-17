From lemon juice to toothpaste: Dermatologist Dr Akriti Gupta explains why DIY pigmentation hacks can be risky

Social media is filled with DIY remedies that claim to fade pigmentation overnight – from rubbing lemon on your face to applying toothpaste, potato juice or homemade face masks. These quick-fix hacks are often presented as safe, inexpensive and highly effective. But while they may seem convincing online, treating pigmentation isn't one-size-fits-all, and many of these popular remedies can end up doing more harm than good. Read more to find out what actually improves skin pigmentation. (Pexel)

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HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Akriti Gupta – the founder and chief dermatologist at Jivisha Clinic in Gujrawala Town and Yamuna Vihar, New Delhi – who says, “Pigmentation is not a one-size-fits-all condition. Before treating it, it is important to understand why it has developed in the first place. Following viral skincare hacks without knowing your skin type or the underlying cause can worsen pigmentation instead of improving it.”

She highlights that pigmentation can result from a number of causes, including excessive sun exposure, hormonal changes, post-acne marks, inflammation, certain medications, or underlying medical conditions. Treating every dark spot with the same DIY remedy is neither safe nor scientifically sound. The dermatologist outlines popular pigmentation hacks gaining traction on social media and explains why they can be risky when used without scientific knowledge.

Hack 1: applying lemon juice directly on the skin Lemon is one of the most common home remedies promoted online for lightening dark spots because of its vitamin C content. Here’s why it’s a bad idea:

Dr Gupta explains, “Fresh lemon juice is highly acidic and can irritate the skin, especially in people with sensitive skin. It may damage the skin barrier, trigger inflammation, and even cause chemical burns. Exposure to sunlight after applying lemon can also increase the risk of pigmentation rather than reduce it.”

Hack 2: using toothpaste to fade dark spots Some social media influencers recommend using toothpaste as a DIY remedy to lighten acne marks and pigmentation. The dermatologist stresses that this is a bad idea because toothpaste is meant to be applied on teeth, and hence contains ingredients ill-suited for facial skin.

Dr Gupta highlights, “Toothpaste contains ingredients formulated for teeth – not facial skin. It can lead to excessive dryness, irritation, redness, and allergic reactions. Damaged skin often responds by producing more pigmentation during healing.”

Hack 3: overusing exfoliating acids Many skincare enthusiasts layer multiple acids and exfoliating products in the hope of speeding up pigmentation treatment. This is risky, says Dr Gupta, because excessive exfoliation weakens the skin's protective barrier. A compromised barrier increases sensitivity, redness, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, particularly in Indian skin, which is naturally more prone to developing dark marks.

The dermatologist notes, “Healthy skin heals better than irritated skin. One of the biggest mistakes I see is people using multiple active ingredients together because they expect faster results. In reality, over-treating the skin often delays recovery and worsens pigmentation.”