Dermatologist shares the right steps to build a skincare routine for sensitive skin and common mistakes to avoid

Sensitive skin is a concern that many people experience at some point in their lives. It often presents itself through symptoms such as redness, itching, burning, dryness, or irritation after using certain skincare products or being exposed to environmental factors. While sensitive skin is not a medical condition in itself, it can significantly affect comfort and confidence if not managed properly. Build the right skincare routine for sensitive skin, with tips from Dr Gupta! (Image generated via Google Gemini)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Akriti Gupta – founder and chief dermatologist at Jivisha Clinic in Gujranwala Town and Yamuna Vihar, New Delhi – who explains that sensitive skin requires special attention and a thoughtful skincare approach. She highlights, “People with sensitive skin often react quickly to changes in products, weather, or lifestyle habits. The key is to identify triggers and keep the skincare routine simple and gentle.”

Common triggers for sensitive skin According to Dr Gupta, among the many factors that can contribute to skin sensitivity, environmental exposure remains the most common trigger. She explains, “Excessive sun exposure, pollution, and extreme weather conditions such as heat or cold can weaken the skin barrier and cause irritation.”

Apart from these, she outlines the following other factors that can contribute to sensitivity:

Sunlight and pollution: These are two major external factors that can aggravate sensitive skin. Without proper protection, the skin may become inflamed and prone to redness or dryness.

Harsh skincare products: Ingredients such as strong fragrances, alcohol, or aggressive exfoliants can disrupt the natural protective barrier of the skin. When the skin barrier is compromised, it becomes more vulnerable to irritation and inflammation.

skin barrier is compromised, it becomes more vulnerable to irritation and inflammation. Lifestyle factors: Stress, lack of sleep, and an unbalanced diet can affect overall skin health and make the skin more reactive. How to build the right skincare routine? For individuals with sensitive skin, the goal should be to protect and strengthen the skin barrier rather than overloading it with multiple products, highlights Dr Gupta.

First step: Cleanser The dermatologist recommends starting with a gentle cleanser. She advises, “Use a mild, fragrance-free cleanser that removes dirt and oil without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Washing the face twice a day is generally sufficient.”

Next step: Hydration After cleansing, the next step is to hydrate the skin and lock in moisture. Dr Gupta recommends opting for lightweight moisturisers, ideally formulated with ingredients that help restore the skin barrier. She also suggests choosing products with soothing ingredients that can calm irritation.

The dermatologist emphasises, “A lightweight moisturiser helps restore the skin barrier and prevents dryness. Products containing soothing ingredients such as aloe vera, ceramides, or hyaluronic acid can help maintain hydration and calm irritation.”