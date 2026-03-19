Dermatologist shares the right steps to build a skincare routine for sensitive skin and common mistakes to avoid
Having sensitive skin often entails being extra careful with what products you use, to prevent further irritation. Dr Gupta shares some steps that can help.
Sensitive skin is a concern that many people experience at some point in their lives. It often presents itself through symptoms such as redness, itching, burning, dryness, or irritation after using certain skincare products or being exposed to environmental factors. While sensitive skin is not a medical condition in itself, it can significantly affect comfort and confidence if not managed properly.
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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Akriti Gupta – founder and chief dermatologist at Jivisha Clinic in Gujranwala Town and Yamuna Vihar, New Delhi – who explains that sensitive skin requires special attention and a thoughtful skincare approach. She highlights, “People with sensitive skin often react quickly to changes in products, weather, or lifestyle habits. The key is to identify triggers and keep the skincare routine simple and gentle.”
Common triggers for sensitive skin
According to Dr Gupta, among the many factors that can contribute to skin sensitivity, environmental exposure remains the most common trigger. She explains, “Excessive sun exposure, pollution, and extreme weather conditions such as heat or cold can weaken the skin barrier and cause irritation.”
Apart from these, she outlines the following other factors that can contribute to sensitivity:
- Sunlight and pollution: These are two major external factors that can aggravate sensitive skin. Without proper protection, the skin may become inflamed and prone to redness or dryness.
- Harsh skincare products: Ingredients such as strong fragrances, alcohol, or aggressive exfoliants can disrupt the natural protective barrier of the skin. When the skin barrier is compromised, it becomes more vulnerable to irritation and inflammation.
- Lifestyle factors: Stress, lack of sleep, and an unbalanced diet can affect overall skin health and make the skin more reactive.
How to build the right skincare routine?
For individuals with sensitive skin, the goal should be to protect and strengthen the skin barrier rather than overloading it with multiple products, highlights Dr Gupta.
First step: Cleanser
The dermatologist recommends starting with a gentle cleanser. She advises, “Use a mild, fragrance-free cleanser that removes dirt and oil without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Washing the face twice a day is generally sufficient.”
Next step: Hydration
After cleansing, the next step is to hydrate the skin and lock in moisture. Dr Gupta recommends opting for lightweight moisturisers, ideally formulated with ingredients that help restore the skin barrier. She also suggests choosing products with soothing ingredients that can calm irritation.
The dermatologist emphasises, “A lightweight moisturiser helps restore the skin barrier and prevents dryness. Products containing soothing ingredients such as aloe vera, ceramides, or hyaluronic acid can help maintain hydration and calm irritation.”
Final step: Sun protection
The final crucial step in building an effective skincare routine is choosing the right sun protection, as sensitive skin is more vulnerable to sun damage. Dr Gupta advises, “A broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 should be applied daily, even when you are indoors or during cloudy days.”
Avoiding common skincare mistakes
Overloading with products
Dr Gupta highlights that people with sensitive skin often make the mistake of trying too many new products all at once. This makes it more difficult to identify the product that is the real culprit behind irritation.
She recommends, “Introduce new products gradually and always perform a patch test before applying them to the face. This simple step can prevent unnecessary skin reactions.”
Over-exfoliation
The dermatologist states that over-exfoliation is another common mistake. She explains, “While exfoliation can help remove dead skin cells, excessive use of scrubs or chemical exfoliants can damage the skin barrier and worsen sensitivity.”
When to consult a dermat?
Redness, itching or persistent irritation is never a good sign. If you face these issues despite following a gentle skincare routine, Dr Gupta recommends seeking medical attention. She stresses, “Sometimes conditions such as eczema, rosacea, or allergic reactions may mimic sensitive skin and require medical treatment.”
The dermatologist concludes, “Sensitive skin is manageable when you understand its triggers and adopt a consistent skincare routine. Gentle care, sun protection, and mindful product choices can help maintain healthy, balanced skin.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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