Parliament session LIVE: Govt says Oppn can decide NEET discussion date; Rahul, Akhilesh meet LS Speaker Om Birla
Parliament session LIVE: The INDIA bloc MPs reiterated their demands for the dismissal of the union education minister, with leaders raising slogans like “Dharmendra Pradhan istifa do”.
- 1 Mins agoAmit Shah says youth's future highest priority, PM's decision to expedite hearings ‘reflection of this commitment’
- 4 Mins agoOppn trying to run away from paper leak discussion by attaching conditions, says Rijiju
- 8 Mins ago‘Govt agreed for discussion, Oppn want to do ‘hungama’,' says BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
- 10 Mins agoOppn can decide date for discussion on paper leak, says union minister Rijiju
- 16 Mins agoRahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
- 25 Mins agoRajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Parliament session LIVE: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday, minutes after beginning, following loud protests by Opposition MPs. As the Monsoon Session of Parliament enters its fourth day, MPs from both the Opposition INDIA bloc and the ruling NDA staged protests against each other near the Makar Dwar inside the Parliament premises....Read More
The INDIA bloc MPs reiterated their demands for the dismissal of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi also joining them. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other Opposition leaders were also present during the protest.
The leaders raised slogans, including “Dharmendra Pradhan istifa do”. The Parliament had been at an impasse since the start of the Monsoon Session amid protests by students over alleged irregularities in NEET and paper leaks. The students had also planned to march to Parliament on Monday, but the police deployed lathi-charge and tear gas shells mid-way through, detaining 70 protesters.
Govt says ready for discussion, Oppn demands Pradhan's exit first
While the government has said it is willing to hold a discussion on paper leaks on the floor of the House, he Opposition pushed for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan before this.
“There will be no discussion on the issue till the education minister resigns…It cannot be a fair discussion till he resigns,” Congress chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said. The union government, meanwhile, is accusing the Opposition of politicising the ongoing student’s stir and said it was shifting “goalposts”, asserting that its doors for dialogue with those leading the protests were “always open”, people aware of the development said.
Kharge and other Opposition leaders have called for a discussion on paper leaks to take place under Rule 267, which allows for issues of urgency to override listed business of the House.
The union government has criticised the Opposition for these conditions, with deputy chairman Harivansh explained that the Chair’s ruling had already specified that discussions under the said rule could not be allowed. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday, minutes after beginning, following loud protests by Opposition MPs.
Parliament session LIVE: Amit Shah says youth's future highest priority, PM's decision to expedite hearings ‘reflection of this commitment’
Parliament session LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah said the welfare of the youth and their bright future is both the highest priority and the resolve of the Modi government.
Shah said PM Modi's decision to expedite hearings and take stringent action against the guilty in paper leak cases through fast-track courts “is a reflection of this commitment.” The union home minister said this was an important step against those who toy with the future of the youth and would prove to be a “milestone.”
Parliament session LIVE: Oppn trying to run away from paper leak discussion by attaching conditions, says Rijiju
Parliament session LIVE: Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday alleged the Opposition was trying to “run away” from the discussion on paper leak by attaching “pre-conditions and excuses.”
This comes even as the Opposition has stated that the discussion would only take place after union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Several Oppositions MPs have urged for the discussion to be held under Rule 267.
Parliament session LIVE: ‘Govt agreed for discussion, Oppn want to do ‘hungama’,' says BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
Parliament session LIVE: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said the Centre and Lok Sabha had agreed for a discussion on the NEET paper leak in Parliament.
“It's unfortunate; Centre and Lok Sabha Speaker agreed for discussion on paper leak but Opposition is running away; big question is that they just want to do ‘hungama,’” Prasad told PTI news agency.
Parliament session LIVE: Oppn can decide date for discussion on paper leak, says union minister Rijiju
Parliament session LIVE: The Opposition can decide the date and duration of discussion on the NEET paper leak, union parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Parliament session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Parliament session LIVE: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla amid disruptions to the Parliament session, PTI news agency reported.
TMC leaders Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra were also present at the meeting. During the Question Hour, Birla had asked opposition leaders to meet him to discuss the duration and date of the discussion.
Parliament session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Parliament session LIVE: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday, amid an impasse over discussion on NEET and paper leaks. The Opposition has demanded the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready to hold discussion on the issue in both Houses but there should be no conditions attached.