Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 1: Lovlina Borgohain secures India's first assured medal in Glasgow
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 1: Follow Live coverage and updates of India's Day 1 in Glasgow.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 1: India's Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign is all set to get underway in Glasgow with Lawn Bowls taking centre stage before the glittering opening ceremony at the Hydro Stadium. Commonwealth champions Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki, who won a historic gold in 2022 as part of women's fours, begin their campaign, while Putul Sonowal faces a stern test against world champion Ryan Bester in the men's singles. Later in the day, all eyes shift to Glasgow's Hydro, where Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearer and baton bearer, respectively. It marks the start of India's quest to extend its remarkable top-five streak at the Commonwealth Games despite a significantly trimmed programme....Read More
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 1: Lawn bowls action coming up!
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 1: India will face Malta in the Lawn Bowls Women's Pairs Sectional (Section B) Group Stage at 4:50 PM. Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh will represent India. In the Men's Singles, Sectional Play (Section D), India's Putul Sonowal will face Ryan Bester.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 1: Medal guaranteed for Lovlina!
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 1: India's first medal is already secured even before the opening ceremony. Boxer Lovlina is guaranteed at least a bronze after getting a direct entry into the semifinals. She was handed a bye in her 75kg weight category.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 where India will get their campaign underway. Stay tuned for more updates!