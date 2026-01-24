Cardiologist with 40 years of experience explains why gluten sensitivity is so common today: ‘Weakens the gut lining…’

Dr Alok Chopra, founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Aashlok Hospital with over 40 years of experience, is breaking down why gluten sensitivity has become such a widespread issue today. In an Instagram video shared on January 24, the cardiologist explains how hybridised gluten from today’s ultra-processed wheat impacts gut health and also shares practical ways to manage related symptoms.

For many people, cutting out gluten feels like a modern health fad - especially when parents and grandparents insist they ate wheat all their lives without any issues. Yet today, gluten is increasingly linked to bloating, gut inflammation, fatigue and a growing list of sensitivities. So what changed? Experts say it’s not just our bodies, but the wheat itself. As ultra-processed and hybridised grains become the norm, gluten is affecting the gut in ways earlier generations never experienced, prompting a closer look at why gluten sensitivity is now so widespread.

Is gluten different now? According to Dr Chopra, the gluten we consume today is very different from what earlier generations ate. The wheat our grandparents consumed was far less processed and hybridised, unlike the modern varieties commonly found in today’s food supply.

He explains, “You must have heard this from your parents or elders. Nothing happened to us. What is this gluten nonsense you keep talking about? Well, they're not entirely wrong because the gluten they ate is not the gluten you're eating today. The wheat our grandparents consumed was natural, unmodified, and far easier for human gut to handle. But today's gluten has been hybridised, altered, and ultra-processed, and your body treats it like an irritant. That's why gluten sensitivity is exploding today.”

Why does this happen? Dr Chopra points out that modern forms of gluten can trigger inflammation in the gut, weakening the gut lining and leading to a condition known as leaky gut. This, in turn, activates an immune response which, over time, may begin attacking the body’s own tissues.

He elaborates, “When this modern gluten enters your gut, it creates inflammation. In many people, it weakens the gut lining leading to what we call the leaky gut - small tears that allow particles to slip into the bloodstream. Your immune system sees those particles as invaders and in the long run may start attacking your own tissues, including your thyroid, joints, and gut lining.”

Warning signs The cardiologist outlines the following symptoms as the warning signs of gluten sensitivity:

Persistent gas, bloating, acidity, and constipation.

Food intolerances, especially to wheat, dairy, and eggs.

Autoimmune issues.

Fatigue that doesn't make sense.

Brain fog or poor concentration.

Joint inflammation, pain, early arthritis.

Weight gain despite dieting.

Hypothyroidism and hormonal imbalances.

In kids: hyperactivity, focus issues, and recurring gut troubles. How to manage? Dr Chopra outlines a two-step gut-healing approach, combining a targeted food plan with specific therapeutic interventions designed to support, repair and restore the gut, helping the body recover from the effects of gluten sensitivity.

A gut healing food plan: Bone broth, fresh meats, vegetables, fruits, squash, and fermented foods.

Support and repair the gut: L-glutamine, probiotics, and digestive enzymes, especially ones aimed at gluten breakdown. The cardiologist recommends eliminating gluten from your diet for four weeks if you experience these symptoms, noting that many people begin to see noticeable improvements in gut health within that period.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.