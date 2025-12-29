High Fibre Hazelnut and Buckwheat Cookies, A Gluten-Free Recipe To Try At Home This Winter

Winter baking often brings families together around simple, homemade treats, and hazelnut and buckwheat cookies fit naturally into this tradition. Buckwheat has been used for centuries in European and Asian kitchens, especially in colder regions where hardy grains were preferred for winter meals. Despite its name, buckwheat is not wheat at all, making it a reliable base for gluten-free baking. Gluten-Free Recipe For High Fibre Hazelnut And Buckwheat Cookies(Freepik)

Hazelnuts add another layer of tradition. Native to Europe and parts of Asia, hazelnuts have long been used in winter desserts because they store well and bring richness without needing refined ingredients. In festive baking, hazelnut cookies became popular as early as the 18th century, especially during New Year gatherings where nut-based treats symbolised abundance and warmth.

As hazelnut and buckwheat New Year's cookies, this recipe reflects modern festive preferences. Buckwheat flour is naturally rich in fibre and plant compounds, while hazelnuts provide healthy fats and minerals that support steady energy during winter. These qualities make the cookies filling in small portions, fitting well into healthy cookie recipes meant for mindful snacking.

During New Year’s Eve, cookies often become shared treats rather than everyday indulgences. A gluten-free recipe like this allows more people at the table to enjoy festive baking without separate preparations. With no refined sugar overload and simple ingredients, these cookies feel suitable for winter evenings and holiday gifting.

Hazelnut and buckwheat healthy cookies show how traditional ingredients continue to adapt. They bring together old-world grains, festive nut flavours, and modern gluten-free baking, making them a thoughtful winter recipe to try at home during the holiday season.

Easy Recipes To Make Hazelnut and Buckwheat Healthy Cookies For New Year’s Eve Party

Ingredients (Makes 12–15 cookies)

Buckwheat flour – 1 cup

Finely ground hazelnuts (hazelnut meal) – ½ cup

Baking powder – ½ tsp

Cinnamon powder – ½ tsp

Salt – a pinch

Coconut sugar or powdered jaggery – ¼ cup

Coconut oil (soft, not melted) – ¼ cup

Milk or almond milk – 2 to 3 tbsp

Vanilla essence – ½ tsp

Chopped hazelnuts (optional, for texture) – 2 tbsp

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 170°C and line a baking tray. In a bowl, mix buckwheat flour, hazelnut meal, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Add coconut sugar or jaggery and mix evenly. Add coconut oil and rub into the flour mixture until crumb-like. Add vanilla essence and milk gradually to form a soft dough. Fold in chopped hazelnuts if using. Shape dough into small balls and flatten slightly. Place cookies on the tray, leaving space between each. Bake for 15–18 minutes until firm. Cool completely before removing from the tray.

FAQs

Are hazelnut and buckwheat cookies naturally gluten-free?

Yes, buckwheat and hazelnuts are naturally gluten-free and suitable for gluten-free baking.

2. Can these cookies be made without refined sugar?

Yes, coconut sugar or jaggery can be used for cookies without refined sugar.

3. How long do buckwheat New Years cookies stay fresh?

Stored in an airtight container, they stay fresh for up to five days.