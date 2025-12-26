How To Make Singhara Atta Cookies, A Healthy Winter Recipe That Can Sort Your Craving

Winter baking often brings thoughts of cookies shared during long evenings, and Singhara atta cookies fit naturally into this season. Made from water chestnut flour, these cookies have roots in Indian kitchens where singhara has been used for centuries, especially during fasting periods and colder months when warming, grain-free foods are preferred. Singhara Atta Cookies Recipe(Freepik)

Singhara, also known as water chestnut, has been part of traditional Indian diets since ancient times. The flour gained prominence because it is naturally gluten-free and easy to digest. In many regions, Singhara flour recipes were prepared during religious fasts, slowly evolving into everyday snacks and baked treats suited for winter.

As a healthy cookie recipe, Singhara atta cookies stand out for their light texture and balanced nutrition. Water chestnut flour contains complex carbohydrates that provide steady energy, along with minerals that support daily activity during cold weather. Using natural sweeteners and controlled fats allows these cookies to feel satisfying without being heavy.

During winter and festive periods like Christmas, cookies often become a shared treat. Singhara flour cookies adapt well to this tradition, offering a familiar cookie format with an Indian twist. They pair well with warm drinks and can be baked in small batches, making them suitable for family gatherings.

Singhara atta cookies reflect how traditional ingredients continue to find new expressions. They bring together winter warmth, mindful eating, and festive baking, showing that healthy cookies can still feel seasonal, enjoyable, and rooted in Indian food traditions.

Bake The Healthiest Winter Treat: Singhara Atta Cookies Recipe

Ingredients (Makes 12–14 cookies)

Singhara atta (water chestnut flour) – 1 cup

Powdered jaggery or coconut sugar – ⅓ cup

Ghee – ¼ cup (soft, not melted)

Milk – 2 to 3 tbsp (as needed)

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Baking powder – ¼ tsp

Salt – a pinch

Chopped nuts (almonds or walnuts, optional) – 2 tbsp

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 170°C and line a baking tray. Sift Singhara atta, baking powder, salt, and cardamom into a bowl. Add powdered jaggery and mix well. Rub ghee into the flour mixture until crumb-like. Add milk gradually and form a soft dough. Fold in chopped nuts if using. Divide dough into small portions and shape into discs. Place cookies on the tray with slight spacing. Bake for 15–18 minutes until set. Cool completely before storing or serving.

FAQs

Are Singhara atta cookies suitable for winter snacking?

Yes, they provide steady energy and digest easily, making them suitable winter cookies.

2. Can water chestnut flour cookies support weight-conscious eating?

Yes, Singhara flour offers lighter carbohydrates and controlled portions in healthy cookie recipes.

3. How should Singhara atta cookies be stored after baking?

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to five days.