Chef Ranveer Brar shares idli kofta curry recipe that can be made in just 30 minutes: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar brings cuisines of north and south India together with his simple and savoury idli kofta curry recipe.
If you have ever thought idlis are bland, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar is set to prove you wrong with his idli kofta curry recipe. The fusion dish brings together north and south Indian cuisines to make a savoury indulgence that can be prepared in just half an hour.
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The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For idli
- 1 kg Prepared idli batter
- 2-3 Green chillies (less spicy, chopped)
- ½ inch Ginger (peeled, finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp Fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped)
For dry masala
- 1 tsp Degi red chilli powder
- 1 tsp Dry mango powder
- ½ tsp Cumin powder
- ½ tsp Garam masala
For idli kofta curry
- 2 tbsp Ghee
- 2 tbsp Oil
- 2 Dry red chillies
- 2-3 Cloves
- 3-4 Black peppercorns
- 1 Black cardamom
- 2 Onions (medium, finely chopped)
- ½ inch Ginger (peeled, finely chopped)
- 2 Green chillies (less spicy, chopped)
- 1 tsp Tender coriander stem (finely chopped)
- 1 heaped tbsp Coriander powder
- 3-4 Tomatoes (large, pureed)
- 1 cup Curd (beaten)
- ½ tbsp Degi red chilli powder
- 1 heaped tsp Turmeric powder
- 1 heaped tbsp Ginger Garlic paste
- 1 + ¼ cups Water
- Fried idlis
- 2 cups Warm water
- 2-3 tbsp Fresh coriander leaves (chopped)
- Salt to taste
Other ingredients
- Oil for greasing
- Oil for frying
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
For idli batter
- In a bowl, add readymade idli batter, green chillies, ginger and fresh coriander leaves and give it a good mix.
- Pour the batter into the greased idli mold, place the mold into the idli steamer and cook for seven to eight minutes or until it's cooked.
- Once the idlis are cooked, then demold the idlis and cut into desired shape.
- Add the idlis pieces into the hot oil and fry them until golden brown in colour.
- Transfer them on an absorbent sheet and keep it aside for further use.
For dry masala
- In a bowl, add degi red chilli powder, dry mango powder, cumin powder, garam masala and give it a good mix.
- Add fried idlis and toss them very gently to coat the masala on the idlis.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For idli kofta curry
- In a handi, add oil, once it's hot, add dry red chillies, cloves, black peppercorns, black cardamom, onions and cook for a while or until the onions become translucent in texture.
- Add ginger, green chillies, tender coriander stems, coriander powder and cook for two minutes.
- Add tomato puree, curd, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, ginger garlic paste and let it cook for another four to five minutes until oil separates from the masala.
- Add water, fried and masala-tossed idlis, warm water, fresh coriander leaves, salt to taste and let it cook for a while.
- Transfer it into the serving dish and garnish it with coriander sprig.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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