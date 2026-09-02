I used both budget and premium suitcases, and the difference surprised me; my tried and tested insights

After testing suitcases across price points, I found premium luggage delivers better hardware, thoughtful interiors and lasting quality during frequent travel. (Hindustan Times) Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility I have tested more suitcases than I can count comfortably now. From Safari and HRX to Swiss Military, Victorinox, Delsey Paris, Rare Rabbit, Uppercase and several others, I have travelled with luggage across different price points and in very different conditions. My recent suitcase testing has included five popular cases put through actual travel, along with individual reviews across brands and price ranges. And I have come to one conclusion. Premium luggage really can feel different. Not because the logo says so. Not because the suitcase looks expensive on a shopping page. It is because the difference starts showing in the things you actually use. The wheels. The handle. The shell. The zips. The internal compartments. The weight. Even the way the suitcase feels when you are dragging it through an airport after a long flight. My biggest lesson? A budget suitcase is not automatically a bad purchase. But if you have the money to spend, premium luggage can make a very noticeable difference to the experience.

My Singapore trip was the real test I recently took a Swiss Military suitcase from its premium collection to Singapore. It went through four flights, a cruise and multiple taxi transfers. It was packed heavily too, because apparently I have never learnt the art of leaving enough space in a suitcase for the return trip. When I finally looked at the case after coming home, I could barely spot a scratch on the body. That genuinely surprised me. I have used suitcases that look gorgeous when they are new but start showing marks, scuffs and signs of wear surprisingly quickly. The Swiss Military case was different. It still looked fresh after a trip that gave it plenty of opportunities to get battered. That experience made me look at premium luggage differently. My earlier Swiss Military Lithane testing also involved four flights, a Disney cruise and serious overpacking, with the suitcase continuing to perform well.

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What I noticed with premium luggage For me, the difference is in the details rather than one big feature. The shell: Better materials can handle repeated travel well. Some premium cases can still pick up marks, but they are often easier to clean and retain their finish for longer.

The wheels: This is one of the first things I notice. Good wheels should roll smoothly, turn easily and remain stable when the suitcase is packed heavily.

The handle: A handle should not start wobbling just because you have pushed the suitcase slightly beyond its ideal capacity. I have found premium cases generally feel more secure here.

The hardware: This is where Delsey Paris really made an impression on me. Stronger fittings, substantial zips and better locks give the entire suitcase a more secure feel.

The weight: Premium brands are also putting considerable thought into making luggage lighter. With strict baggage limits, every extra kilogram matters.

The finish: There is something satisfying about owning luggage that still looks good after repeated travel. And yes, I will admit it, when people ask me which suitcase I am carrying, it is a nice little bonus.

The inside matters just as much as the outside This is something I have become increasingly particular about after testing so many suitcases. A suitcase can have a beautiful shell and impressive wheels, but if the inside is badly planned, I am not interested. The best interiors I have tested tend to get these details right: Wet compartments: They need enough depth and width for damp clothes or swimwear. A thin pocket added simply to tick a feature box is not particularly useful.

Packing straps: These need to hold clothes securely without feeling flimsy.

Dividers: Good dividers help organise the suitcase without taking away too much usable space.

Interior fabric: The material should feel capable of handling years of packing and unpacking.

Stitching: This is easy to ignore until a seam starts coming apart.

Compartment placement: Every section needs to have a purpose. More pockets do not automatically mean better organisation. This is where I think premium luggage gets the design process right. Someone has clearly thought about how much space a traveller actually needs, where a compartment should sit and how deep it should be. I have also found that some affordable suitcases offer similar features, but the construction can feel thinner or less substantial. But I still buy budget suitcases Here is the part where I refuse to say that everyone needs to spend ₹15,000 or ₹20,000 on luggage. I have personally bought Safari and HRX because the prices made more sense for the trip and the way I was travelling at the time. Safari has actually been a particularly good example of affordable luggage working well for me. I have previously tested one across eight holidays and three airports over a year, and it continued to perform reliably.

Uppercase is another brand I find interesting because it sits closer to the middle of the price spectrum. My testing of its Serendipity luggage showed that you can get attractive design, useful features and good travel performance without immediately moving into the ₹ 20,000-plus bracket. So I would never tell someone that a ₹3,000 or ₹5,000 suitcase is a compromise they should feel bad about. Budget or premium? This is how I would choose Go for a budget suitcase if: You travel occasionally.

Your suitcase gets moderate use.

You have a strict spending limit.

You are happy to replace it every few years.

Basic functionality matters more to you than premium finishes. Spend more on premium luggage if: You travel several times a year.

Your suitcase regularly goes through airports and transfers.

You care about smooth wheels and stable handles.

You want a lighter suitcase.

Better hardware and construction matter to you.

You want luggage that can stay in your collection for many years. There is also a big difference between spending ₹2,500 more and spending ₹15,000 more. If a medium suitcase costs ₹2,500 instead of ₹5,000, I might happily spend the extra amount for better wheels or construction. But if the choice is ₹3,000 versus ₹25,000, that is a completely different conversation. At that point, I would rather buy an affordable suitcase, use it for three or four years and replace it than spend money I am not comfortable spending. So, is premium luggage worth the money? For me, yes, if you can comfortably afford it. After using premium luggage from Swiss Military, Victorinox, Delsey Paris and Rare Rabbit, I have realised that you are paying for more than the brand name. You are paying for better hardware, considered construction, lighter materials, stronger interiors and an experience that feels better every time you travel. My Victorinox Airox testing, for example, showed me how much difference lightweight construction, a stable handle and smooth wheels can make when you are actually moving through airports. At the same time, budget luggage has its place. Safari, HRX and Uppercase have shown me that affordable cases can work perfectly well when your expectations match what you are paying for.

If I had to choose one, I know what I would buy After testing luggage across so many price points, I would put my money on Swiss Military. It gives me the premium experience I now look for without feeling completely out of reach. The Singapore trip was a big reason for that confidence. Four flights, a cruise, taxis and an overpacked suitcase, and the case still came home looking remarkably fresh. That is what has changed my thinking about luggage. Premium is not essential. Budget does not mean bad.