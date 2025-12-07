HRX Kyoto small cabin suitcase review: 2 trips, smooth wheel movement and a few scratches later!

The search for a practical cabin suitcase never seems to end. But on my recent travels, it finally felt a bit simpler. I prefer small bags for short trips since they save time, save effort and let me stay nimble at airports. I also like using cabin bags as extra storage on holidays, so I can free up check-in space for shopping and all the little treats I drag back home. This blue cabin HRX suitcase is ready to get packed for easy airport moves and short trips.(Hindustan Times)

That is where the HRX Kyoto caught my eye. After two trips, this little suitcase proved itself in the ways that matter the most. The wheel movement stayed smooth from start to finish, and the storage worked surprisingly well. The shell now carries a few marks from regular handling, though nothing dramatic.

First impression: design and features

Exterior shell and material

The suitcase comes in a pleasant blue shade that looks fresh and cheerful. It uses polypropylene, which keeps it light and easy to lift. The shell feels simple and unfussy, which suits the price point nicely. The telescopic handle feels steady and locks cleanly. The built-in number lock is also of the usual and regular quality, so that is a green flag too.

Wheels and movement

Right out of the box, the eight spinner wheels glided across smooth flooring without any effort. No stiffness, no dragging, just clean movement. I liked that from the start. And even though the suitcase was full, it did not drag or slow down, which is a win in my book.

Interior layout

Inside, it opens into two halves. The compartments feel sensible with tie-down straps and a wet and dry pouch on the inner flap. For me, that pouch is the real win at this price point. It makes it easy to stash swimsuits or damp items without needing extra pouches. The overall space sits comfortably in the cabin bag category and works well for short trips.

The HRX Kyoto Cabin Suitcase comes in nice colours that will accent your airport looks!(Hindustan Times)

The two-trip performance: What worked and what did not

What worked

The wheel movement stayed smooth on every airport floor I rolled it across. Even a fully packed bag moved without fuss.

The internal layout feels tidy and practical. The wet and dry pouch became an instant favourite since it keeps damp items contained.

The lightweight helped me stay within airline limits without doing any last-minute rearranging.

The lock felt solid, and the zips moved cleanly each time.

It played a clever role in my packing hack, too. I often fill cabin suitcases with kids' clothes on family holidays so my check-in luggage remains free for shopping and more. This one handled that job nicely.

HRX suitcase internal layout shows why this one works for everyone.(HRX)

What did not work

The shell picks up scratches very quickly. Even gentle knocks left marks. They do not affect use, but they are visible.

It needs a protective cover if you plan to check it in. On its own, the shell will show signs of use quite fast.

After two trips, it already looked a little tired on the outside, even though the inside stayed in great shape.

After two domestic trips, I feel the HRX Kyoto cabin suitcase is a sensible choice for anyone who wants practicality without extra fuss. It rolls beautifully, packs neatly and keeps things light. The only drawback is the scratch-prone shell.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Great for Not ideal for Travellers who care about smooth wheel movement and light packing Travellers who want their luggage to stay pristine Budget shoppers who want something simple and useful People who need a tougher shell for fragile items Anyone who uses cabin suitcases as extra storage on holidays Prev Next

If you want a good-looking cabin suitcase that does its job without fancy features and stays friendly on the wallet, the HRX Kyoto fits that space nicely.

Kyoto by HRX Cabin Suitcase: FAQs Can the suitcase handle full packing without tipping over? It stayed steady and upright even when filled to the brim.

Is the internal wet and dry pouch useful for swimsuits or damp clothes? It kept damp items separate, so there was no need for extra pouches.

Will the shell stay scratch-free if placed in check in frequently? The shell marked easily, so frequent check in use may show signs of wear.

Do the telescopic handle and wheels stay smooth over time? Both stayed steady and rolled easily across different floors during my trips.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

