I bought multiple DIY furniture pieces online, and here’s everything I have to say about them!

I’ve always believed that the way you bring furniture into a home shapes not just the look but also the way you use your space. Over the years, I’ve seen how small changes can completely shift the mood of a room. So when I started buying furniture online and tried my hand at DIY furniture, I wasn’t sure if it would hold up. What I found was a mix of fun, a few hiccups, and some serious wins. From centre tables to lamps, DIY furniture brings quick upgrades, smart functionality, and style, making even rented homes feel warm and personal.(Hindustan Times)

Take the centre table I ordered. Made from engineered wood with a pine finish and rattan, it took me under fifteen minutes to assemble. The result was a piece that didn’t just fill a gap but added warmth and a touch of glamour to the living room. Then there was a jute and wood lamp with tiny shelves, which not only gave a glow to the corner but also held our modem and a couple of trinkets. That was half an hour of assembly time well spent.

Feeling confident, I unboxed lightweight green rattan-finish chairs for the breakfast counter. No instructions needed since they were ready in seconds and instantly lifted the space. But when it came to a work desk for my husband, the story changed. The design was great and the instructions clear, but the assembly took more time than I expected. I called in my carpenter, and even with his experience, it took an hour. Still, it was cleaner and quicker than getting something custom-made, and the final piece looked like it belonged in the room.

The author's reliable carpenter, Santosh bhaiya coming to the DIY rescue(Hindustan Times)

Through these experiments, I realised DIY furniture has a place in every home, especially when you are looking for smaller additions or quick upgrades. Here’s why it works so well:

1. It’s space-smart



Small furniture pieces can transform how a room feels. A side table beside the bed or a chair tucked into a corner creates balance without making the space feel crowded.

2. Perfect for rented homes



I’ve seen countless rented flats lose their charm because tenants are hesitant to personalise. DIY furniture is light, easy to move, and gives you the chance to inject your own style without commitment.

3. Saves money while staying stylish



Custom pieces often come with high costs. Buying furniture online, especially with good DIY furniture reviews to guide you, lets you stay on budget while still bringing in fresh design.

4. The process itself adds value



Even when you call in help, there is clarity in the DIY process. No dust, no endless waiting, and no chasing carpenters for weeks. You get efficiency without compromise.

5. Variety that suits every taste



DIY furniture ideas cover everything from minimal to more layered designs. From rattan and wood to colour accents, you can find something that reflects your own style instead of settling for generic options.

DIY furniture can add a classy and elegant charm if selected wisely!(Hindustan Times)

DIY furniture: Pros and cons of my purchases

Products I purchased Pros Cons DeckUp Plank Versa Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk Spacious and functional once set up, clean white finish that fits into most interiors The assembly was lengthy and needed a carpenter’s help Woodsy Wooden Side Table with Storage Compact design with storage, looks neat beside the bed Not easy to assemble, and also requires carpenter support UHUD Crafts Antique Wooden Foldable Side Table Assembles in under 5 minutes, versatile as a side table, plant stand, or extra seating Very light, so not ideal for heavy use Dream Furnishing Set of 4 Rattan Dining Chairs Arrived fully assembled, comfortable seating, adds charm to the dining area Slightly bulky to move around Wolpin Microwave Oven Stand Took only 15 minutes to set up, practical for kitchen organisation Not as sturdy as heavier wooden stands Crosscut Furniture Wooden Floor Lamp with Shelf (Natural Jute) Classic design with useful shelves, easy-to-follow instructions The assembly took about 30 minutes, which can test patience Gharaana Harmony Rattan Centre Table Quick and simple installation, adds style to the living room Needs careful handling as the rattan finish can scratch View All Prev Next

For me, these pieces have shown that DIY is not just about saving time or money. It is about taking ownership of how your space comes together. Every table, lamp, or chair tells a story of effort, of choice, and of how design can be made simple without losing charm. And if it means keeping a friendly carpenter on speed dial for the tricky bits, that is simply part of the fun.

Similar articles for you

10 popular Indian art forms you can use in your home decor

Why vintage decor is making a comeback: Textile museum designer Ravisha Merchant weighs in

8 easy ways to use mirrors to make a small space look bigger

Colour theory for your home: How to set the mood with the right palette

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.