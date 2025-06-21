Why vintage decor is making a comeback: Textile museum designer Ravisha Merchant weighs in

Vintage decor has always been a celebration of the past and present coming together. From refurbishing Nani’s old cupboards to digging up forgotten trinkets in dusty store rooms, giving them a polish and using them in fresh, surprising ways has never felt more satisfying. Upcycling, reusing and cherishing fine craftsmanship that defined an older era is the very heart of this movement. Vintage decor breathes warmth and character into modern homes, blending treasured finds, classic furniture and old-world artistry with contemporary ease.(Ravisha Merchant)

With sustainability and style now going hand in hand, many homeowners are returning to vintage influences to bring depth and authenticity into modern spaces. Is this a fleeting trend? Not quite. It is a tribute to opulence, skill and stories that machine-made furniture and AI-generated patterns just can’t replicate.

Ravisha Merchant, an award-winning designer who is working on the design of the Textile Museum in Chanderi and Maheshwar for The Handloom Department, Government of India; along with transforming many heritage hotels, agrees. “Clients saw the potential in an abandoned government school and wanted it transformed into a hotel rich with character, surrounded by revered temples and monuments. While writing a bold new chapter, we had to highlight what was already there and make it relevant for today’s comfort. For me, handcrafted elements are the answers in these unique projects,” she shares.

Vintage decor adds a timeless charm to any space!(Ravisha Merchant)

She adds that pairing old with new offers local artisans a chance to adapt their craft in fresh ways. “Projects, where we blend old and new, allow artisans to collaborate and learn to use their traditional craft in a modern context. I have always worked hard to promote artists and their work. It is also about sustainability in art, which has led to groundbreaking ideas and powerful messages,” she says.

Reimagining vintage for today’s audience calls for more than a coat of paint. As Ravisha sums it up beautifully, “Leave it better than you found it.” It means respecting the original charm while adding thoughtful design to make it practical, striking and full of stories that matter today.

So how do you bring this old-world charm home? Here are a few simple ways to begin:

Start with an heirloom; dig out that old cupboard, chest or rocking chair tucked away in a storeroom.

Mix old with new pair a vintage console with modern lighting or contemporary art.

Celebrate craftsmanship by choosing handmade wooden furniture or brass accents over mass-produced copies.

Hunt local markets Flea markets and old bazaars often hide gems that just need a little polish.

Repurpose creatively turn an antique trunk into a coffee table or a carved door into a headboard.

Add a story display vintage finds where they can spark conversations and add soul to your space.



One carefully chosen piece is all it takes to bring back the richness and heritage that today’s plastic world often lacks. Vintage decor is more than just a style. It is living proof that the past can feel just as fresh when given the right place in your home.

Similar articles for you

10 popular Indian art forms you can use in your home deco

Dinner sets: Top 8 picks to transform your table with style and function

Best mattresses for a peaceful and comfortable sleep; Here are our top 8 picks for you

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!

The author of this article holds a Masters Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.