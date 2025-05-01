Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The best mattresses for comfort and peaceful sleep: Our top 8 recommendations for you

ByShweta Pandey
May 01, 2025 02:31 PM IST

Comfortable mattresses assures that you sleep peacefully and comfortably. Here are our top 8 picks for you.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, King Size Mattress (78x72x4_7 Pressure Zone Foam) View Details checkDetails

₹7,266

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch King Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x72x5) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | Queen Size Bed 75x60x6 View Details checkDetails

₹23,736

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | King Size Bed Mattress| | 75X72X4 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Springtek King Size Mattress | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Double Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, 72x72x4 View Details checkDetails

₹5,700

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 6-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X6Inches) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopaedic, Pressure Relieving, Memory Foam King Bed, Roll Pack, 6 Inch King Size Medium Firm Mattress with Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (78X72X6) View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with Pain Release™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 4 inch Mattress in King Size (72x72x4 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹14,101

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal SLEEP Plus Memory Foam 6 Inch Single Size Mattress | Reversible Design | Orthopedic Support | Soft Cover | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | 10 Years Warranty, (75 x 36 x 6) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | Single Size Bed Mattress | 72X36X5 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Smart Ortho DUOS-X Reversible Dual-Flip HR Foam Mattress |Ortho Medium Soft & Firm 2-in-1 Comfort| High GSM Tranquil Fabric|King Bed (78x72x5) inch, Washable Cover, 5 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹8,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RESTOFIT Dual Comfort Orthopedic Mattress King Size | Sleep Well with 78x72x4 Inches Medium Firm King Size Mattress | 4-Inch HR Foam Mattress | Viscose Cotton, 7 Years Warranty Vacuum Roll Packaging View Details checkDetails

₹7,652

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepsutraa Mattress, 4-Inch Tight Top Reversible Dual Comfort, Queen Bed Size, High Density HD Foam - Supra, Grey, 72 X 54 X 4 Or 6 X 4.5 Feet View Details checkDetails

₹5,059

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Mattress | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam Flip Mattress | 6 Inches 2 Layered Medium Soft & Firm Support | King Size Gadda | 78x72 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹7,598

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

If you're not getting a peaceful and a restful sleep, your mattress, probably is to be blamed. A comfortable mattress not only keeps your sleep on track but also takes care of your back and posture. And Amazon has a wide range of mattresses available that can help you get a peaceful and restful sleep.

8 Best mattresses for a peaceful and comfortable sleep(Pexels)
8 Best mattresses for a peaceful and comfortable sleep(Pexels)

From orthopaedic mattresses to natural latex mattresses, there is a wide assortment available and in case, you too are looking to buy a new mattress for your bedroom, we have rounded a list of top 8 options for you.

Loading Suggestions...

Ready to transform your sleep experience? Looking for a mattress that provides optimal back support and deep, uninterrupted sleep, the Wakefit Mattress is for you. Its medium-firm feel suits all sleeping styles, while the breathable fabric keeps you cool through the night. This mattress combines memory foam technology with ergonomic zoning.

Specifications

Type:
Memory Foam
Firmness:
Medium-Firm
Thickness:
6, 8, or 10 inches
Fabric:
Premium breathable knit
Zoning:
Ergonomic 7-zone support
Warranty:
10 years
Sizes Available:
Single, Queen, King, Custom
Click Here to Buy

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, King Size Mattress (78x72x4_7 Pressure Zone Foam)

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy the best of both worlds with the Sleepwell Dual Mattress, one side firm, the other soft. This versatile mattress is perfect for anyone who prefers seasonal flexibility in comfort. Switch sides for support or plushness, depending on your mood or need. The high-resilience foam of this mattress ensures durability, while the quilted cover adds a touch of luxury.

Specifications

Type:
Dual Comfort Foam
Firmness:
Soft on one side, Firm on the other
Thickness:
5 to 8 inches
Cover:
Premium quilted fabric
Foam:
High-resilience PU foam
Warranty:
5 years
Sizes Available:
Single, Double, Queen, King
Click Here to Buy

Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch King Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x72x5)

Loading Suggestions...

Want science-backed comfort? SmartGRID is your solution. The SmartGRID Ortho Mattress from The Sleep Company is made with patented SmartGRID technology. This technology offers orthopaedic support while adapting to your body’s shape and pressure points. The grid design ensures airflow and zero motion transfer, perfect for a peaceful's night sleep.

Specifications

Type:
SmartGRID + Orthopedic foam
Firmness:
Medium-Firm
Material:
Hyper-elastic polymer SmartGRID
Thickness:
6, 8, or 10 inches
Motion Isolation:
Yes
Breathability:
Excellent air circulation
Warranty:
10 years
Sizes:
Single to King
Click Here to Buy

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | Queen Size Bed 75x60x6

Loading Suggestions...

Discover the adaptability of the Kurl-On Dual Mattress, designed for everyday comfort with dual firmness. Be it a softer surface or a firmer one, just flip the mattress to suit your mood. The high-density foam and plush quilted cover of this mattress delivers both support and indulgence.

Specifications

Type:
Dual Comfort Foam
Firmness:
Soft on one side, Firm on the other
Warranty:
5 years
Outer Fabric:
Soft knitted quilted fabric
Sizes Available:
Single, Double, Queen, King
Thickness:
5, 6, or 8 inches
Core:
High-density PU foam
Click Here to Buy

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | King Size Bed Mattress| | 75X72X4 | 10 Yrs Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

Upgrade to regal comfort with the Springtek King Size Mattress. Designed to offer excellent back support, this spacious mattress combines orthopaedic foam layers for restful, undisturbed sleep. Ideal for couples and families, it features advanced motion isolation and a breathable top layer to keep you cool. This mattress is built for deep sleep and long-term durability.

Specifications

Type:
Orthopaedic Memory Foam
Size:
King
Firmness:
Medium-Firm
Thickness:
6 to 10 inches
Motion Transfer:
Minimal
Cover:
Breathable premium fabric
Warranty:
6 years
Click Here to Buy

Springtek King Size Mattress | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Double Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, 72x72x4

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a green and guilt-free sleep upgrade? SleepyCat is your answer. Meet the eco-conscious SleepyCat Latex Mattress, where sustainability meets superior support. This naturally hypoallergenic mattress features organic latex that contours gently while maintaining bounce. The cooling bamboo fabric of this mattress and its medium-firm feel make it a favourite among hot and back sleepers.

Specifications

Type:
Natural Latex + Memory Foam
Thickness:
7 or 8 inches
Cover:
Bamboo fiber fabric
Hypoallergenic:
Yes
Warranty:
10 years
Certifications:
OEKO-TEX certified
Sizes:
Single to King
Firmness:
Medium-Firm
Click Here to Buy

SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 6-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X6Inches)

Loading Suggestions...

Duroflex LiveIn Duropedic Mattress is a clinically approved mattress. Designed by experts for spinal alignment, this mattress features a 5-zone support system that adapts to your body’s pressure points. The breathable knitted fabric of this mattress and high-resilience foam ensure freshness and support all night long. This mattress is great for active lifestyles and chronic back pain relief.

Specifications

Type:
Orthopedic Memory Foam
Firmness:
Firm
Zoning:
5-Zone orthopedic support
Thickness:
6, 8, or 10 inches
Certified by:
National Health Academy (India)
Warranty:
10 years
Fabric:
Premium knitted breathable cover
Sizes:
Single to King
Click Here to Buy

duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopaedic, Pressure Relieving, Memory Foam King Bed, Roll Pack, 6 Inch King Size Medium Firm Mattress with Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (78X72X6)

Loading Suggestions...

Unwind every night with the Flo Ortho Mattress, engineered for orthopaedic support and cool sleep. This medium-firm mattress combines responsive foam with a soft Aloe Vera-infused cover, offering both hygiene and comfort. This mattress is great for relieving pressure on joints and improving posture, Flo Ortho keeps your spine aligned through every sleep cycle. If quality sleep is your priority, Flo has your back—literally.

Specifications

Type:
Orthopaedic Foam
Firmness:
Medium-Firm
Top Cover:
Aloe vera gel-infused zippered cover
Thickness:
6 or 8 inches
Motion Isolation:
Yes
Cooling:
Yes
Warranty:
10 years
Sizes Available:
Single to King
Click Here to Buy

Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with Pain Release™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 4 inch Mattress in King Size (72x72x4 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty

Few more mattresses for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best bed mattresses for a good night sleep: Top 8 options for you

Best mattress brands in India: 7 best options for a good night sleep

Best mattresses in India: Choose from our collection of top 9 brands for a good night’s sleep

Best orthopedic mattresses for back pain: Top 10 picks for relief

FAQ for mattresses

  • Which mattress is best for back pain?

    Orthopedic or memory foam mattresses like Wakefit, Flo Ortho™, and Duroflex LiveIn Duropedic are designed to support spinal alignment and reduce pressure on joints, making them ideal for back pain relief.

  • What is the difference between memory foam, latex, and SmartGRID mattresses?

    Memory Foam: Molds to your body shape and relieves pressure points. Latex: Natural, eco-friendly, and bouncier with better airflow. SmartGRID: Offers zoned support with excellent breathability and motion isolation.

  • How firm should my mattress be?

    Firmness depends on your body type and sleeping style: Soft to Medium-Soft: Side sleepers Medium-Firm: Back sleepers and couples Firm: Stomach sleepers or those needing orthopedic support

  • What is a dual comfort mattress?

    Dual comfort mattresses offer two firmness levels—soft on one side, firm on the other—so you can flip based on your preference or seasonal comfort.

  • Is there a trial period?

    Yes, most brands offer a 100-night risk-free trial. If you’re not satisfied, you can return the mattress for a full refund.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / The best mattresses for comfort and peaceful sleep: Our top 8 recommendations for you
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On