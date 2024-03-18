 Best orthopedic mattresses: Top 10 picks for quick relief in back pain and better sleep - Hindustan Times
Best orthopedic mattresses: Top 10 picks for quick relief in back pain and better sleep

Mar 18, 2024 04:20 PM IST

Discover the top 10 orthopedic mattresses that offer the best back pain relief and spinal support.

If you suffer from back pain, finding the right mattress is crucial for a good night's sleep. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 orthopedic mattresses available in 2024. Whether you prefer memory foam, latex, or spring mattresses, we've got you covered. We'll compare their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision when choosing the best mattress for back pain relief.

Top 10 Orthopedic mattress for a sound sleep

1. Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

The Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide unparalleled comfort and support. With a 6-inch thickness, it offers excellent spinal alignment and pressure relief. The memory foam conforms to your body shape, reducing back pain and promoting better sleep.

Specifications of Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

  • Material: Polyurethane foam
  • Thickness: 6 inches
  • Size: 78x72x6 inches
  • Warranty: 10 years
  • Firmness: Medium
  • Weight: 22 kg

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Excellent spinal alignment

May be too firm for some users

Pressure-relieving memory foam

Long 10-year warranty

2. Wakefit Latex Mattress

2.

Wakefit Latex Mattress
B08X9YKMX5

The Wakefit Latex Mattress is an 8-inch thick mattress that offers exceptional support and comfort. It features natural latex, known for its breathability and durability. The latex layer provides optimal spinal support, making it an ideal choice for those with back pain.

Specifications of Wakefit Latex Mattress

  • Material: Natural latex
  • Thickness: 8 inches
  • Size: 78x72x8 inches
  • Warranty: 20 years
  • Firmness: Medium
  • Weight: 30 kg

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Breathable and durable latex

Higher price point

Long 20-year warranty

Optimal spinal support

3. Sleepyhead Orthopedic Mattress

3.

Sleepyhead Orthopedic Mattress
B077XDW77S

The Sleepyhead 6-inch Orthopedic Mattress is designed for superior back support and comfort. With a high-density foam layer, it offers excellent spinal alignment and pressure relief. The mattress is also hypoallergenic, making it suitable for allergy sufferers.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Orthopedic Mattress

  • Material: High-density foam
  • Thickness: 6 inches
  • Size: 75x36x6 inches
  • Warranty: 10 years
  • Firmness: Medium-firm
  • Weight: 18 kg

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Superior back support

May be too firm for some users

Hypoallergenic and breathable

Long 10-year warranty

4. SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress

4.

SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress
B0732Y4N37

The SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress features a 6-inch thickness and a cooling gel layer for enhanced comfort. The memory foam contours to your body, providing excellent back support and pain relief. It's also hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant.

Specifications of SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress

  • Material: Memory foam with cooling gel
  • Thickness: 6 inches
  • Size: 78x72x6 inches
  • Warranty: 10 years
  • Firmness: Medium-firm
  • Weight: 20 kg

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Cooling gel for enhanced comfort

May have a slight initial odor

Hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant

10-year warranty

5. Duroflex Livein Anti-Microbial Fabric Mattress

5.

Duroflex Livein Anti-Microbial Fabric Mattress
B08932JSYX

The Duroflex Livein Mattress features anti-microbial fabric that prevents the growth of bacteria and allergens. With a 5-inch thickness, it offers medium-firm support and excellent back pain relief. The mattress is also breathable and durable.

Specifications of Duroflex Livein Anti-Microbial Fabric Mattress

  • Material: Anti-microbial fabric
  • Thickness: 5 inches
  • Size: 78x72x5 inches
  • Warranty: 7 years
  • Firmness: Medium-firm
  • Weight: 25 kg

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Anti-microbial fabric for hygiene

May be too firm for some users

Breathable and durable

7-year warranty

6. Sleepyhead Sense Orthopedic Cooling Gel Mattress

6.

Sleepyhead Sense Orthopedic Cooling Gel Mattress
B07RF51VJG

The Sleepyhead Sense Orthopedic Mattress features a cooling gel layer for enhanced comfort and temperature regulation. With a medium-firm feel, it offers excellent back support and pain relief. The mattress is also breathable and hypoallergenic.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Sense Orthopedic Cooling Gel Mattress

  • Material: Cooling gel foam
  • Thickness: 6 inches
  • Size: 78x72x6 inches
  • Warranty: 10 years
  • Firmness: Medium-firm
  • Weight: 22 kg

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Cooling gel for temperature regulation

May be too firm for some users

Breathable and hypoallergenic

10-year warranty

7. The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress

7.

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress
B08CNFS665

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress features innovative SmartGRID technology for superior back support and pressure relief. With a 6-inch thickness, it offers medium-firm support and excellent spinal alignment. The mattress is also breathable and durable.

Specifications of The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress

  • Material: SmartGRID foam
  • Thickness: 6 inches
  • Size: 78x72x6 inches
  • Warranty: 10 years
  • Firmness: Medium-firm
  • Weight: 24 kg

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Innovative SmartGRID technology

May be too firm for some users

Breathable and durable

10-year warranty

8. Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress

8.

Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress
B07DYP5T5V

The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress features a reversible design with medium-soft and medium-firm sides for customizable comfort. With a 5-inch thickness, it offers excellent back support and pain relief. The mattress is also breathable and hypoallergenic.

Specifications of Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress

  • Material: High-density foam
  • Thickness: 5 inches
  • Size: 72x36x5 inches
  • Warranty: 7 years
  • Firmness: Reversible (medium-soft and medium-firm)
  • Weight: 15 kg

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Reversible design for customizable comfort

May be too thin for some users

Breathable and hypoallergenic

7-year warranty

9. Wakefit 10-inch Latex Mattress

9.

Wakefit 10-inch Latex Mattress
B09SZL4QMF

The Wakefit 10-inch Latex Mattress features a thick layer of natural latex for exceptional comfort and support. With a medium feel, it offers optimal spinal alignment and pressure relief. The mattress is also breathable and durable.

Specifications of Wakefit 10-inch Latex Mattress

  • Material: Natural latex
  • Thickness: 10 inches
  • Size: 78x72x10 inches
  • Warranty: 20 years
  • Firmness: Medium
  • Weight: 35 kg

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Thick layer of natural latex for exceptional comfort

Higher price point

Breathable and durable

20-year warranty

10. The Sleep Company SmartGRID Mattress

10.

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Mattress
B07QCZ6KRX

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Mattress features innovative SmartGRID technology for superior back support and pressure relief. With a 6-inch thickness, it offers medium-firm support and excellent spinal alignment. The mattress is also breathable and durable.

Specifications of The Sleep Company SmartGRID Mattress

  • Material: SmartGRID foam
  • Thickness: 6 inches
  • Size: 78x72x6 inches
  • Warranty: 10 years
  • Firmness: Medium-firm
  • Weight: 24 kg

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Innovative SmartGRID technology

May be too firm for some users

Breathable and durable

10-year warranty

Comparison Table

Product NameMaterialThicknessWarrantyFirmnessPrice
Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam MattressPolyurethane foam6 inches10 yearsMediumRs. 15,000
Wakefit Latex MattressNatural latex8 inches20 yearsMediumRs. 20,000
Sleepyhead Orthopedic MattressHigh-density foam6 inches10 yearsMedium-firmRs. 12,000
SleepyCat Memory Foam MattressMemory foam with cooling gel6 inches10 yearsMedium-firmRs. 18,000
Duroflex Livein MattressAnti-microbial fabric5 inches7 yearsMedium-firmRs. 14,000
Sleepyhead Sense Orthopedic MattressCooling gel foam6 inches10 yearsMedium-firmRs. 16,000
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic MattressSmartGRID foam6 inches10 yearsMedium-firmRs. 22,000
Wakefit Dual Comfort MattressHigh-density foam5 inches7 yearsReversibleRs. 12,000
Wakefit 10-inch Latex MattressNatural latex10 inches20 yearsMediumRs. 25,000
The Sleep Company SmartGRID MattressSmartGRID foam6 inches10 yearsMedium-firmRs. 20,000

Best value for money:

The Duroflex Livein Mattress offers the best value for money, providing anti-microbial fabric, medium-firm support, and a 7-year warranty at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress is the best overall product. It offers a luxurious sleeping experience with its advanced design and premium materials. Crafted using high-quality memory foam, it contours to your body's shape, providing optimal support and pressure relief for a restful night's sleep. Its orthopedic properties help alleviate back and joint pain, promoting better spinal alignment and overall comfort.

How to find the perfect best mattress for back pain:

When choosing the perfect orthopedic mattress, consider your specific needs for back pain relief, spinal support, and overall comfort. Look for features such as material, thickness, firmness, and warranty to find the ideal mattress for your sleep needs.

