Best queen size mattress: Top 9 options offering supportive sleeping surface and promoting proper spinal alignment

Are you tired of waking up with back aches and pains? It might be time to upgrade your mattress! In this article, we'll explore the top 9 options for the best queen size mattresses that offer not only a supportive sleeping surface but also promote proper spinal alignment. These mattresses are designed to provide you with the comfort and rest you deserve, ensuring that you wake up feeling refreshed and revitalised every morning. Queen size mattresses offer the perfect blend of comfort and space with ample room to stretch out comfortably.(Pexels)

What makes these mattresses stand out from the rest? Well, for starters, they come from some of the most trusted brands in the industry. From Wakefit to Sleepyhead to Kurl-On, each brand has built a reputation for producing high-quality mattresses that deliver on both durability and comfort. These brands have been tried and tested by countless customers, earning rave reviews for their superior performance and reliability.

Moreover, these mattresses are also known for their durability. Made from high-quality materials and crafted with precision, they are built to last for years to come. Say goodbye to sagging mattresses and hello to long-lasting comfort. With features like memory foam fill material and breathable fabric covers, they offer a luxurious sleeping experience that will have you drifting off to sleep in no time

Available in a Queen size, measuring 78x60x6 inches, the Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress is crafted with premium materials to ensure a restful night's sleep. This mattress is engineered to contour your body shape, offering personalised support that doesn't sag over time. Its medium firmness level is ideal for adults, providing both comfort and optimal spinal alignment. The innovative ShapeSense Ortho Memory Foam and TruDensity technology ensure that each layer maintains its shape for years to come, offering consistent support. The breathable premium fabric cover adds to the overall comfort and hygiene of the mattress. Plus, it's removable and machine washable for easy maintenance.

Specifications of Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic queen size mattress:

Special Feature: Contours to body shape without sagging

Fill Material: Memory Foam

Product Dimensions: 78L x 60W x 6H Centimetres

Colour: Space Grey

Cover Material: Breathable Premium Fabric

Firmness: Medium

Age Range: Adult

Construction Type: Foam Construction

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Contours to body shape for personalised support Medium firmness might be too soft for those who prefer firmer mattresses Breathable premium fabric cover for hygiene Requires 8-inch thickness for sleepers over 80kg TruDensity technology ensures long-lasting shape

2. Sleepyhead Original 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic queen size mattress

The Sleepyhead Original is a game-changer in the world of sleep comfort. This Queen size mattress, measuring 75x60x8 inches has an innovative design consisting of three layers - Soft foam, BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam, and High resilient foam. This mattress offers the perfect balance of support and comfort, catering to individuals of all body types. The medium firmness level ensures a rejuvenating sleep experience for adults, promoting proper spinal alignment throughout the night. The mattress's breathable outer cover is not only resistant to abrasion and pilling but also works tirelessly to keep you cool and dry, ensuring a comfortable night's rest regardless of the season.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Original 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic queen size mattress

Special Feature: BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam, Breathable Cover, Low Motion Transfer

Fill Material: Memory Foam

Product Dimensions: 190.5L x 152.4W x 20.3H Centimetres

Colour: White

Cover Material: Breathable Fabric

Firmness: Medium

Age Range: Adult

Construction Type: Foam Construction

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Perfect blend of support and comfort for all body types Medium firmness might not suit those who prefer very firm mattresses Zero motion transfer ensures undisturbed sleep Requires more effort to unpack due to vacuum-roll packaging Breathable outer cover keeps you cool and dry Relatively heavier compared to other mattresses

3. Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress

The Sleepyhead Flip Dual-Sided High-Density Foam mattress offers the freedom to choose between plush luxury and firm support with its dual-sided reversible design. One side provides a soft, plush feel, offering gentle cushioning for those who prefer a cosy and enveloping sleep surface. Meanwhile, the other side offers firm support, promoting proper body alignment and providing a more structured sleep experience for those who prefer a firmer feel. Crafted with high-density foam and a breathable fabric cover, the Sleepyhead Flip ensures durability and comfort, allowing you to enjoy tailored comfort without compromising on quality. It is backed by a 7-year warranty and features like a 100-night trial.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Flip - Dual-Sided High-Density Foam Mattress

Special Feature: Dual Sided Reversible Mattress, Dual Comfort, Low Motion Transfer

Fill Material: High-Density Foam

Product Dimensions: 198.1L x 152.4W x 12.7H Centimetres

Colour: White & Grey

Firmness: Plush, Firm

Age Range: All Ages

Construction Type: Foam Construction

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile dual-sided design for diverse sleep preferences Relatively lightweight, may not provide enough support for heavier individuals Two mattresses in one, offering plush luxury and firm support Requires manual flipping to switch between firm and soft sides Breathable fabric cover ensures comfort and durability

Featuring pressure-relieving memory foam, the Duroflex Livein mattress cradles your body's pressure points, ensuring that you wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated every morning. Its medium firmness level provides contoured support, making it suitable for adults of all ages. What sets the Duroflex Livein apart is its triple antimicrobial fabric layer, which acts as a shield against fungi, dust mites, and harmful bacteria, ensuring ultimate freshness and hygiene for years to come. Experience the convenience of hassle-free DIY unboxing with the Duroflex Livein. Simply unroll, slice out the covering, and watch your mattress come to life before your eyes.

Specifications of Duroflex Livein - Pressure Relieving queen size mattress

Special Feature: Antimicrobial Fibre Layer, Breathable

Fill Material: Memory Foam

Product Dimensions: 198.1L x 152.4W x 15.2H Centimetres

Colour: White

Firmness: Medium

Age Range: Adult

Construction Type: Foam Construction

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pressure-relieving memory foam for enhanced comfort Relatively heavier compared to some mattresses Triple antimicrobial fabric layer for hygiene Cannot be flipped or turned for extended lifespan Hassle-free DIY unboxing experience Requires deep cleaning every six months for maintenance

Wake up refreshed and well-rested every morning with the Wakeup INDIA Memory Foam Mattress. With orthopaedic features at its core, the Wakeup INDIA Memory Foam Mattress promotes proper spinal alignment, catering to adults of all ages seeking a restful night's sleep. Its medium firmness strikes the perfect balance, accommodating a wide range of sleep preferences. Thanks to its memory foam fill material, this mattress offers exceptional pressure relief by contouring to your body shape, effectively alleviating pressure points and ensuring a comfortable sleep experience throughout the night. With a 10-year warranty backing it, you can trust in the quality and durability of the Wakeup INDIA

Specifications of Wakeup INDIA Memory Foam Mattress

Special Feature: Orthopaedic

Fill Material: Memory Foam

Product Dimensions: 182.9L x 76.2W x 15.2H Centimetres

Colour: White

Model Name: Imperious

Firmness: Medium

Age Range: Adult

Construction Type: Foam Construction

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent pressure relief for comfortable sleep Requires regular rotation and flipping for maintenance Customised support conforms to your unique shape Relatively heavier compared to some mattresses Motion isolation minimises disturbances for undisturbed sleep

Crafted with natural latex, this Queen size mattress from Wakefit Mattresses measuring 75x60x6 inches ensures a rejuvenating sleep experience every night. What sets this mattress apart is its unique ability to evenly distribute body pressure across 7 ergonomic zones, promoting optimal spinal alignment and relieving pressure points. Say goodbye to tossing and turning as you sink into the plush comfort of this mattress. With its firm comfort level, the Wakefit ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic Mattress is designed to cater to adults seeking a supportive sleep surface. Wakefit's TruDensity technology guarantees that every layer maintains its shape over time, providing lasting durability that you can count on.

Specifications of Wakefit Mattress ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic Mattress:

Special Feature: Evenly distributes body pressure across 7 ergonomic zones

Fill Material: Latex

Product Dimensions: 190.5L x 152.4W x 15.2H Centimetres

Colour: Crème Beige

Firmness: Firm

Age Range: Adult

Construction Type: Foam Construction

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Evenly distributes body pressure for optimal spinal alignment Requires specific mattress thickness based on sleeper weight Natural latex material offers superior comfort and support Relatively heavier compared to some mattresses TruDensity technology ensures long-lasting shape and durability

With its medium firmness and high-density foam construction, the Springtek Amaze Eco mattress ensures that you wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated every morning. Say goodbye to tossing and turning as you sink into the plush comfort of this mattress. its special antimicrobial fibre layer, which ensures a clean and hygienic sleep environment by safeguarding against allergens and bacteria. Adding a vibrant touch to any bedroom decor, the Springtek Amaze Eco mattress comes in a striking red colour that will instantly elevate the aesthetics of your space. Besides, the top cover is made of special polyester dark colour cotton fabric, which resists stains and spills, ensuring long-lasting freshness and easy maintenance.

Specifications of Springtek Amaze Eco 4 Inch Queen Size Mattress

Size: 4 Inch Queen Size

Special Feature: Antimicrobial Fibre Layer

Fill Material: High-Density Foam

Product Dimensions: 182.9L x 152.4W x 10.2H Centimetres

Colour: Red

Model Name: Amaze Eco

Firmness: Medium

Age Range: Adult

Construction Type: Foam Construction

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Medium firmness offers balanced support for all sleepers Relatively thinner compared to traditional mattresses Antimicrobial fibre layer ensures a clean and hygienic sleep surface No reversible design for extended lifespan Easy to maintain with a wipe-clean surface

8. Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX Memory Foam Mattress

The Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX Memory Foam Mattress is crafted to provide unparalleled comfort and support, ensuring you wake up feeling revitalised every morning. It has a removable zipper cover, washable for added convenience, ensures hygiene and longevity, allowing you to maintain a clean sleep environment effortlessly. Moreover, manufactured with Dow ComfortScienceTM USA Technology, it guarantees cooling comfort foam with superior breathability, ensuring a sweat-free sleep. Embedded with imported biocrystals like Amethyst and Jasper, this mattress promotes stress-relieving sleep, allowing you to unwind and relax after a long day.

Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX Memory Foam Mattress

Special Feature: Removable Zipper Cover, Patented EGAPA Clean Tech, 5D Sleep Tech

Fill Material: Memory Foam

Product Dimensions: 198.1L x 152.4W x 15.2H Centimetres

Colour: White

Firmness: Firm

Age Range: Adult

Construction Type: Memory Foam+Soft HR+HR Foam

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Customised support for pressure relief and orthopaedic comfort Relatively heavier compared to some mattresses Stress-relieving biocrystals embedded for enhanced relaxation Higher price point compared to standard mattresses Removable zipper cover for easy maintenance and hygiene

9. Kurl-On Mattress 6-Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress

Get the perfect balance of softness and firmness with the reversible design of this Kurl-On Mattress 6-inch Queen Size Mattress. Say goodbye to static shocks with this dual roll pack mattress, thanks to its non-static fabric, ensuring a peaceful and undisturbed sleep experience even during the winter months. The smooth and breathable fabric on the top layer enhances comfort, making it ideal for relaxing naps and ensuring a refreshing sleep experience. Kid-friendly and safe, this mattress is free from volatile compounds, ensuring a healthy sleep environment for your little ones.

Specifications of Kurl-On Mattress 6-Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress

Special Feature: Reversible

Fill Material: High Density Foam

Product Dimensions: 182.9L x 152.4W x 15.2H Centimeters

Colour: Multicolour

Firmness Description: Firm

Age Range: Adult

Construction Type: Foam Construction

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Kid-friendly and safe for a healthy sleep environment Requires regular rotation and flipping to keep it intact. Non-static fabric ensures peaceful sleep even during winters Smooth and breathable fabric enhances comfort

Top 3 features of the best queen size mattresses

Best queen size mattress Fill material Dimensions Special features Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Memory Foam 78L x 60W x 6H cm Contours to body shape without sagging, Breathable Premium Fabric Cover, Medium Firm Sleepyhead Original 3 Layered Memory Foam 75L x 60W x 8H cm BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam, Breathable Cover, Low Motion Transfer Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided High-Density Foam 198.1L x 152.4W x 12.7H cm Dual Sided Reversible Mattress, Dual Comfort, Low Motion Transfer Duroflex Livein Pressure Relieving Memory Foam 198.1L x 152.4W x 15.2H cm Antimicrobial Fibre Layer, Breathable, Hassle-free DIY Unboxing Experience Wakeup INDIA Memory Foam Mattress Memory Foam 182.9L x 76.2W x 15.2H cm Orthopaedic, Customised Support, Excellent Pressure Relief Wakefit Mattress ErgoTech EcoLatex Latex 190.5L x 152.4W x 15.2H cm Evenly Distributes Body Pressure, Natural Latex Material, TruDensity Technology Springtek Amaze Eco 4 Inch Queen Size Mattress High-Density Foam 182.9L x 152.4W x 10.2H cm Antimicrobial Fibre Layer, Medium Firmness, Easy to Maintain Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX Memory Foam Memory Foam 198.1L x 152.4W x 15.2H cm Removable Zipper Cover, Stress-Relieving Biocrystals, Cooling Comfort Foam Kurl-On Mattress 6-Inch Queen Size Mattress High Density Foam 182.9L x 152.4W x 15.2H cm Reversible, Non-Static Fabric, Smooth and Breathable Fabric

Best value for money queen size mattress

Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress

The Sleepyhead Flip mattress stands out as the best value for money due to its dual-sided reversible design. Offering two mattresses in one, it caters to diverse sleep preferences, providing plush luxury on one side and firm support on the other. Crafted with high-density foam and a breathable fabric cover, it ensures durability and comfort without compromising on quality. Despite its relatively lightweight design, it offers versatile comfort and is backed by a 7-year warranty, making it a cost-effective choice for those seeking quality sleep without breaking the bank.

Best overall queen size mattress

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Queen Size Mattress

The Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Queen Size Mattress emerges as the best overall product due to its exceptional features and quality construction. Engineered with premium materials and innovative technology, it contours to your body shape without sagging, providing personalised support and optimal spinal alignment. The medium firmness level caters to adults of all ages, ensuring a restful night's sleep. Its breathable premium fabric cover enhances comfort and hygiene, while the TruDensity technology ensures long-lasting shape and durability. Backed by a 10-year warranty, the Wakefit ShapeSense mattress offers unmatched quality, making it the top choice for discerning customers seeking the ultimate sleep experience.

How to find the best queen size mattress?

Identify Your Preferences: Consider factors such as firmness level, material, and special features that align with your sleep preferences. Research and Compare: Look for reputable brands and read reviews to compare different mattresses based on quality, comfort, and value for money. Consider Your Body Type: Choose a mattress that provides adequate support and pressure relief based on your body weight and sleeping position. Check Warranty and Return Policy: Ensure that the mattress comes with a warranty and a favourable return policy, allowing you to test it out and return it if not satisfied. Visit Mattress Stores: Test different mattresses in-store to get a feel for their comfort and support levels before making a purchase.

