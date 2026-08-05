Tie-dye kurtas are back in trend: Here are my favourite picks to rock this season (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → There was a time when tie-dye was associated with beach holidays and oversized T-shirts. Fast forward to 2026, and it's quietly making its way back into Indian wardrobes, only this time, it feels far more refined. Designers are embracing handcrafted Shibori techniques, soft ombré effects and artistic dye patterns that give everyday kurtas a fresh, modern appeal. What makes tie-dye kurtas so wearable is that every piece feels slightly unique. Unlike repetitive prints, the handcrafted dyeing process creates subtle variations that add character to the garment. Whether you prefer vibrant colours or muted earthy tones, tie-dye instantly makes even the simplest silhouette feel more interesting. They're also incredibly versatile. A straight-fit tie-dye kurta works beautifully with cigarette pants for work, while kaftan-style versions are perfect for holidays, brunches or relaxed weekends. Add silver jewellery, kolhapuris or even white sneakers, and you've got an outfit that looks thoughtfully styled without trying too hard. Another trend that's becoming increasingly popular is Shibori; the Japanese tie-dye technique that's now inspiring contemporary Indian ethnic wear. The result is cleaner, more geometric dye patterns that feel elegant rather than overwhelming. Paired with breathable fabrics like rayon and crepe, these kurtas become effortless all-day outfits. If you've been looking to refresh your ethnic wardrobe without buying heavily embroidered pieces, tie-dye kurtas strike the perfect balance between trendy and timeless. Tie-dye kurtas for women

This coordinated kurta set is ideal if you want an outfit that requires minimal styling. The vibrant orange tie-dye print instantly brightens the look, while the matching pants create a polished finish. The V-neckline and relaxed silhouette make it comfortable enough for everything from festive lunches to casual family gatherings. Style tip: Pair with oxidised silver jewellery and tan sandals.

2 . Tie Dye Multi Colour Printed Straight Kurti for Women Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you're just starting to experiment with tie-dye, this straight kurti is an easy place to begin. The colourful print adds personality without feeling loud, while the simple silhouette keeps it suitable for everyday wear. It works equally well with jeans, leggings or straight-fit trousers. Style tip: Team it with white palazzos and juttis for an easy daytime look.

Kaftans continue to dominate relaxed fashion, and this tie-dye version blends comfort with style beautifully. The flowy crepe fabric drapes effortlessly, making it ideal for vacations, resort wear or laid-back weekends when comfort comes first. Style tip: Pair with oversized sunglasses and flat sandals for a resort-inspired outfit.

Lightweight rayon crepe makes this handcrafted kaftan incredibly breathable for warm weather. The relaxed fit creates effortless movement, while the handcrafted tie-dye keeps every piece feeling unique. It's perfect for women who love easy, throw-on outfits that still make an impression. Style tip: Add chunky silver bangles and flats for an elevated boho look.

The structured collar gives this Shibori kurta a slightly smarter feel than traditional tie-dye styles. It combines artistic dye patterns with a clean silhouette, making it suitable for office wear as well as casual outings. Style tip: Wear with cigarette trousers and loafers for a contemporary Indo-western outfit.

Nothing beats a coordinated ethnic set when you're short on styling time. This tie-dye kurta and palazzo combination looks put together instantly while remaining lightweight and comfortable enough for all-day wear. Style tip: Finish with statement earrings and block heels.

This alternate Shibori design offers a slightly different colour palette while retaining the same sophisticated aesthetic. The structured collar balances the artistic print beautifully, making it suitable for both work and casual occasions. Style tip: Pair with straight pants and minimal jewellery for a clean, elegant look.

For those who prioritise comfort without compromising style, this crepe kaftan delivers both. The relaxed fit allows unrestricted movement while the tie-dye pattern keeps the outfit visually interesting. Style tip: Add leather flats and a woven tote for an easy summer outfit.

Tie-dye kurtas: FAQs Are tie-dye kurtas still in trend? Yes. Tie-dye, especially Shibori-inspired prints, continues to be popular thanks to its handcrafted appeal, vibrant colours and easy-going aesthetic that works for both casual and festive dressing. Can tie-dye kurtas be worn to the office? Absolutely. Choose subtle tie-dye patterns in muted colours with straight-cut silhouettes, and style them with cigarette pants or tailored palazzos for a polished office-ready outfit. How do I style a tie-dye kurta without making it look too loud? Let the kurta remain the focal point. Pair it with solid-coloured bottoms, neutral footwear, minimal jewellery and a simple handbag for a balanced look. Which fabric is best for a tie-dye kurta? Breathable fabrics like rayon, cotton and crepe are ideal. They keep you comfortable in warm weather while allowing the colours and patterns to drape beautifully.