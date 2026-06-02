I tried Fabindia's most wearable summer style: Here's my honest verdict of all 3; a kurta set, a midi dress and a saree

Have you ever added something to your cart because it looked beautiful online, only to realise the fabric feels scratchy, the fit is awkward, or it simply doesn't look the way you imagined once it arrives? I've been there more times than I'd like to admit. Here's my honest review on 3 Fabindia apparels By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less So, when I got three very different pieces from Fabindia to review: a cotton kurta set, a hand-block printed sari, and an Ajrakh midi dress, I wasn't looking for clothes that would just photograph well. I wanted pieces I'd actually wear. Pieces that could survive long workdays, family lunches, summer heat, compliments from my mom (a very important benchmark), and multiple outfit repeats. Over the past few weeks, I wore each of these pieces for different occasions. I paid attention to everything shoppers actually care about: the fabric, comfort, fit, styling potential, whether they're worth the price, and most importantly, whether I'd spend my own money on them again. Spoiler alert: one of them became an immediate wardrobe favourite. Another made me fall in love with hand-block prints all over again. And one blue-and-white kurta set reminded me why some outfits become repeat-wear heroes without you even realising it. If you're considering shopping from Fabindia and want the honest, unfiltered version before spending anywhere between ₹3,000 and ₹6,000, here's exactly what you need to know. Here's my honest review of Fabindia's summer line 1. Avni Blue Cotton Pant, Dupatta & Kurta Set Price: ₹2,999

Avni Blue Cotton Pant, Dupatta & Kurta Set

I have always had a weakness for blue-and-white combinations, so this set was pretty much love at first sight. The colour palette feels fresh, timeless, and incredibly easy to wear. The straight-cut kurta features a round-neck slit and three-quarter sleeves, while the tapered pants create a structured silhouette without feeling restrictive. The printed dupatta adds just enough detail to make the outfit feel complete. What I loved most was how versatile it felt. I wore it for work, casual lunches, and even a family get-together, and it never felt out of place. The breathable cotton fabric makes it especially comfortable for long days, while the overall look feels polished without trying too hard. Pair it with silver jewellery, comfortable flats, and a simple handbag, and you're ready for almost any daytime plan. For me, this was one of those outfits that quietly becomes a wardrobe favourite because it works so well for real life. At ₹2,999, it also feels reasonably priced for how often I'd realistically wear it. Would I recommend it? Absolutely. 2. Natural Cotton Silk Hand Block Printed Sari Price: ₹5,699

Natural Cotton Silk Hand Block Printed Sari

If there's one thing that consistently tempts me, it's a beautiful saree. And this one immediately caught my attention because of its gorgeous hand-block printed checks and soft, elegant colour palette. The cotton-silk blend gives it a lovely balance between structure and fluidity. It has enough sheen to feel dressy, but remains lightweight and breathable enough for daytime events. Now for the honest part: draping this saree by myself was not exactly smooth sailing. The fabric is quite airy, and I was attempting to wear it on a windy day, which meant I eventually had to call my mom for assistance. The pallu seemed determined to develop a personality of its own. Once properly draped, however, the saree transformed completely. The print is incredibly unique, the colours feel sophisticated, and the overall look has that understated elegance that never goes out of style. It's the kind of saree that doesn't rely on heavy embellishments to make an impact. I can easily see myself wearing it for festive lunches, family celebrations, cultural events, or even intimate weddings. The draping process tested my patience, but the final result was absolutely worth it. 3. Red Viscose Ajrakh Printed Midi Dress Price: ₹3,999

Midi dress

Saving the best for last feels completely justified here. The moment I tried this dress on, I knew it was going to be my favourite piece of the three. Everything about it just worked. The colour, the print, the fabric, the fit; honestly, it felt like one of those rare pieces that looks exactly as good on as it does online. The soft viscose fabric feels incredibly comfortable against the skin and drapes beautifully. The Ajrakh print adds richness and character without feeling overwhelming, while the subtle halter-style neckline gives the dress a sophisticated edge. One detail I especially appreciated was the adjustable tie-back design. It allows you to customise the fit slightly, which always makes a garment feel more flattering and comfortable. The curved hemline creates lovely movement when you walk, and the overall silhouette feels elegant without being overly formal. It's versatile enough for brunches, vacations, dinners, festive gatherings, or even destination celebrations. I styled it simply with neutral sandals and minimal jewellery because the dress genuinely doesn't need much else. Out of all three pieces, this was the one I immediately wanted to wear again. Favourite piece? Without question. If I had to rank these pieces purely based on personal preference: 1. Red Viscose Ajrakh Printed Midi Dress 2. Avni Blue Cotton Pant, Dupatta & Kurta Set 3. Natural Cotton Silk Hand Block Printed Sari That said, each piece excelled in its own category. The kurta set became my everyday favourite, the saree delivered timeless elegance, and the Ajrakh dress completely stole the show. In a fashion landscape increasingly dominated by fast trends, these pieces reminded me why handcrafted textiles, thoughtful prints, and comfortable silhouettes continue to feel so special. More picks by Fabindia

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Fabindia Review: FAQs Which Fabindia piece was the best overall? The Red Viscose Ajrakh Printed Midi Dress was my clear winner. The fabric felt incredibly soft, the fit was flattering, the tie-back detail allowed for a customised fit, and the Ajrakh print looked even better in person than online. Which piece would you recommend for someone buying from Fabindia for the first time? The Avni Blue Cotton Kurta Set is probably the safest first purchase. It combines comfort, versatility, timeless styling, and a relatively accessible price point, making it easy to wear across multiple occasions. Is the Cotton Silk Hand Block Printed Saree beginner-friendly? Not entirely. The cotton-silk fabric is lightweight and beautiful, but it can be slightly tricky to drape, especially on windy days. Once worn properly, though, it drapes elegantly and feels comfortable for long hours. Is the Avni Blue Cotton Kurta Set worth ₹2,999? Yes. Considering you get a kurta, pants, and dupatta in breathable cotton, it offers great value for money. It's versatile enough for work, casual lunches, family gatherings, and everyday wear, making the cost-per-wear very reasonable.