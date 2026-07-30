Gel vs. Cream moisturisers: How to choose the right one as per your skin type and the top 6 options

Gel vs cream moisturiser: Which one to choose as per your skin type (AI-Generated) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Your skincare routine is incomplete without proper moisturising. In fact, a good moisturiser is the secret to soft, supple skin, keeping it hydrated and protected from dryness and environmental damage. However, the real task is choosing the right cream for your skin type. And the real challenge is picking between a gel moisturiser and a cream moisturiser. While both are designed to hydrate the skin, they differ in texture, ingredients, and the way they work. Understanding these differences can help you pick the right moisturiser for your skin type and use it correctly for the best results. Here, we will provide a detailed guide to help you choose between a gel or a cream moisturiser. Here’s a detailed overview of both. What is a gel moisturiser? Gel moisturisers have a lightweight, water-based texture that absorbs quickly into the skin. They usually contain hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and aloe vera. Since they feel light and refreshing, they do not leave behind a greasy or sticky residue. Most of these gel moisturisers are best suited for oily, acne-prone, and combination skin. They provide hydration without clogging pores or making the skin feel heavy. They also work well in hot, humid weather, when the skin tends to produce more oil. Benefits of gel moisturisers Lightweight and fast-absorbing formula.

Hydrates without making the skin oily.

Helps maintain a fresh, matte finish.

Ideal for oily and acne-prone skin.

Layers easily under sunscreen and makeup.

Suitable for daytime use, especially during summer and monsoon. What is a cream moisturiser? Cream moisturisers, on the other hand, have a richer and thicker texture. They contain a higher amount of oils, emollients, and nourishing ingredients such as shea butter, ceramides, and natural oils. These ingredients help strengthen the skin barrier and lock in moisture for longer periods. Cream moisturisers are ideal for dry, normal, mature, and sensitive skin. They are especially helpful during winter or in dry climates when the skin tends to lose moisture more quickly. Benefits of cream moisturisers Provides deep and long-lasting hydration.

Strengthens the skin's natural moisture barrier.

Reduces dryness, flakiness, and rough patches.

Makes the skin feel soft and smooth.

Suitable for mature and sensitive skin.

Works well as an overnight moisturiser. How to choose the Right Moisturiser Choosing the right moisturiser depends on your skin type and the climate. For oily or acne-prone skin: A gel moisturiser is usually the better choice because it hydrates without adding excess oil. For dry skin: A cream moisturiser provides better nourishment and helps prevent moisture loss throughout the day. For combination skin: You can use a gel moisturiser during the day and switch to a cream moisturiser at night. Some people also apply gel on oily areas like the T-zone and cream on dry areas such as the cheeks. For sensitive skin: Look for fragrance-free moisturisers with soothing ingredients like ceramides, oat extract, or panthenol, whether you choose a gel or cream formula. Here are the top 6 creams and gel moisturisers for you

Mamaearth Rice oil-free Moisturiser is a lightweight daily moisturiser designed to hydrate the skin without feeling oily. The moisturiser contains rice water, niacinamide, and vitamin B3 to enhance skin radiance and brighten your skin. It is also enriched with Black Oats; the oil-free moisturiser locks in moisture, keeping your skin supple & plump, while Aloe Vera nourishes & calms your skin, relieving any irritation. The best part is that this moisturiser is toxin- and cruelty-free. Its gel texture absorbs quickly, making it suitable for oily, combination, and normal skin. It works well under makeup and can be used both morning and evening for fresh, healthy-looking skin.

Reasons to buy Lightweight texture Contains rice water for brighter skin Hydrates without stickiness Quick absorption Suitable for daily use Reason to avoid May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin Fragrance may not suit sensitive users

Customer Reviews

Many customers appreciate its lightweight consistency and fast absorption, especially during summer. Being gel-based, it does not feel sticky and leaves the skin feeling fresh without making it oily. Several reviewers also noticed gradual improvement in skin brightness after regular use. However, people with very dry skin often feel they need an additional moisturiser to nourish their skin better.

2 . Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturizer with Wild Berries & Alpha Arbutin - 200g (Pack of 2)|24 Hour Intense Hydration|Water-Like Gel Texture|Non-Sticky & Quick Absorbing for Luminous Skin Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturiser is a refreshing gel moisturiser that provides long-lasting hydration while promoting a healthy glow. It is enriched with Vitamin C, Papaya Extract, and Hyaluronic Acid to nourish the skin and improve its appearance. Infused with the perfect blend of Wild Berries & Alpha Arbutin, this moisturiser brightens and evens skin tone, targeting dark spots and treating pigmentation like a pro. The cherry on top is a hydration hug from Hyaluronic Acid! Its non-greasy formula spreads easily and absorbs quickly, making it suitable for humid weather. It works well for oily and combination skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and refreshed.

Reasons to buy Hydrating gel formula Brightening ingredients Lightweight finish Suitable for humid weather Layers well under sunscreen Reason to avoid May feel too light for very dry skin Contains fragrance

Customer Reviews

Most users love its cooling gel texture and lightweight feel. They say it provides instant hydration and gives the skin a fresh glow. Many users like using it before sunscreen because it absorbs quickly. However, some users with dry skin report needing a richer moisturiser during the winter months.

Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Superlight Gel Cream is formulated to hydrate the skin while helping reduce excess oil and improve skin texture. The cream is infused with niacinamide that supports the skin barrier, while rice water helps maintain softness and brightness. It also has cactus water for strengthening the skin barrier and matmarine that regulates excess sebum production nd controls shine. Its lightweight gel-cream texture absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, making it ideal for oily and combination skin and working well as part of a daily skincare routine.

Reasons to buy Contains 2% Niacinamide Helps control excess oil Lightweight formula Hydrates without clogging pores Suitable for acne-prone skin Reason to avoid May not deeply moisturise very dry skin Results on pigmentation vary

Customer Reviews

Users frequently praise its lightweight texture and non-sticky finish. Many users report reduced oiliness after consistent use and smoother-looking skin. Customers with acne-prone skin appreciate that it does not feel heavy. Some reviewers mention that improvements in dark spots require patience and regular application.

Dr Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Oil-Free Moisturiser is designed to provide hydration while supporting a brighter-looking complexion. The moisturiser combines Kojic Acid, which fades pigmentation and dark spots; alpha arbutin, which helps brighten and improve skin tone; and kesar extracts, which leave the skin feeling soft and glowing without excess oil. The oil-free formula is suitable for oily and combination skin types. It absorbs quickly and works well under sunscreen or makeup, making it ideal for everyday skincare. The cream is loaded with pigmentation-fighting actives; this moisturiser effectively inhibits excess melanin, thus preventing the formation of stubborn acne marks & spots.

Reasons to buy Oil-free formula Contains Kojic Acid Lightweight hydration Helps improve skin radiance Suitable for oily skin Reason to avoid May not suit very dry skin Brightening results take time

Customer Reviews

Customers appreciate the moisturiser for its light texture and comfortable finish. Many users say it hydrates well without causing greasiness and fits easily into their morning skincare routine. Several reviewers noticed gradual improvement in overall skin brightness, although many mention that visible results require consistent use over several weeks.

Cetaphil Moisturising Cream is a rich moisturiser formulated to provide long-lasting hydration for dry and sensitive skin. It contains Glycerin and Emollients that help restore the skin's moisture barrier and reduce dryness. It also contains refined almond oil, niacinamide, panthenol, tocopheryl acetate, and dimethicone. The thick cream texture offers deep nourishment without feeling overly greasy. This cream is suitable for all skin types, including dry, sensitive, and combination skin and can be used daily to keep skin soft, smooth, and comfortable, especially during colder weather.

Reasons to buy Deep hydration Suitable for sensitive skin Strengthens skin barrier Fragrance-free Suitable for face and body Reason to avoid Thick texture may feel heavy on oily skin Not ideal for humid climates

Customer Reviews

Many customers describe it as a reliable moisturiser for dry and sensitive skin. Users appreciate its long-lasting hydration and gentle formulation. It is especially popular during winter and among people with flaky skin. Some users with oily skin mention that the rich texture feels slightly heavy for daytime use.

Bioderma Atoderm Crème Ultra-Nourishing Moisturiser is developed to provide intense hydration for dry to very dry skin. It contains nourishing ingredients that help strengthen the skin barrier and maintain moisture for extended periods. The cream has hyaluronic acid that hydrates and helps absorb well, leaving the skin feeling soft and comfortable. It is suitable for the face and body; it is also appropriate for sensitive skin and everyday use.

Reasons to buy Long-lasting hydration Strengthens skin barrier Suitable for sensitive skin Can be used on face and body Fragrance-free formula Reason to avoid Premium pricing Rich texture may not suit oily skin

Customer Reviews

Customers often praise this moisturiser for providing deep hydration without irritation. Many users with dry or sensitive skin report smoother, healthier-looking skin after regular use. It is particularly appreciated during winter months. Some reviewers feel that its thicker texture is better suited for nighttime or colder weather. Comparison Table

Product Name Benefits Key Ingredients Mamaearth Vitamin C Ultra Light Gel Moisturiser Lightweight hydration, brightens skin, quick absorption Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturiser Hydrates, adds glow, refreshing feel Vitamin C, Papaya Extract, Hyaluronic Acid Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Superlight Gel Cream Controls oil, improves skin texture, hydrates 2% Niacinamide, Rice Water, Glycerin Dr Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Oil-Free Moisturiser Oil-free hydration, supports brighter-looking skin Kojic Acid, Kesar Extract, Glycerin Cetaphil Moisturising Cream Deep nourishment, strengthens skin barrier Glycerin, Sweet Almond Oil, Emollients Bioderma Atoderm Crème Ultra-Nourishing Intense hydration, repairs moisture barrier Glycerin, Niacinamide, Skin Protect Complex

FAQs on Gel and Cream Moisturisers What is the difference between a gel moisturiser and a cream moisturiser? Gel moisturisers have a lightweight, water-based texture that suits oily and combination skin, while cream moisturisers are thicker and provide deeper hydration for dry or very dry skin. Which skin type should use a gel moisturiser? Gel moisturisers are ideal for oily, combination, acne-prone, and normal skin because they hydrate without leaving a greasy feeling. Who should use a cream moisturiser? Cream moisturisers are best for dry, dehydrated, mature, and sensitive skin that requires long-lasting moisture and barrier support. Can I use a gel moisturiser in winter? Yes. If your skin is oily or combination, a gel moisturiser may be enough. Those with dry skin may need a richer cream moisturiser during colder months. Should moisturiser be applied before sunscreen? Yes. Apply your moisturiser after cleansing and serum, allow it to absorb, and then follow with sunscreen during your daytime skincare routine.