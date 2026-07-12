7 must-try sunscreens for men and women in India (2026 Edition)

Sunscreen for men and women (June 2026) (Unsplash) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Sunscreens are not just cosmetic products; they are an essential part of our skincare routine. Modern lifestyles often involve prolonged exposure to sunlight, making sun protection more important than ever. Whether you’re stepping out for work, driving, going to the gym, or even staying indoors, applying sunscreen is a ritual. Regardless of age, gender, or skin type, daily sunscreen use is essential to prevent skin damage from ultraviolet (UV) radiation. In recent years, sunscreen use has gained significant attention among men as awareness of skin health and grooming continues to grow. This is why, these days, most men make sure to apply a generous amount of sunscreen before they step out. Do men need sunscreen as much as women? Yes. Men's skin is often thicker but still vulnerable to UV damage, sunburn, skin ageing, and skin cancer. In fact, some studies suggest men may have higher rates of certain skin cancers, partly because they tend to use sun protection less often. Here is a list of 7 sunscreens that are perfect for both men and women in summer

Protect your skin while enhancing its natural glow with Mamaearth Vitamin C sunscreen. Powered by Vitamin C and Turmeric, this In-vivo tested (ISO 24444:2019) sunscreen helps reduce tanning, improve skin radiance, and defend against sun damage caused by UVA and UVB exposure. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, blends seamlessly into the skin, and leaves no white cast. Suitable for both men and women and perfect for everyday wear, it provides reliable protection while helping maintain an even-toned, healthy-looking complexion.

Reasons to buy High SPF 50 with PA+++ for strong sun protection Enriched with Vitamin C for brightness and glow Lightweight, non-sticky, quick absorption Both for men and women Reason to avoid Fragrance may not suit sensitive users May feel slightly oily on very oily skin in humid weather The glow effect can appear subtle rather than dramatic

Customer Feedback

Customers appreciate its lightweight texture and easy absorption. Many users also liked the “instant glow” effect after application. However, this sunscreen is not ideal for very humid climates without powder layering.

2 . Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel With Papaya & Vitamin C Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Get daily sun protection with a healthy, radiant glow with Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy sunscreen gel. Infused with Papaya and Vitamin C, this In-vivo tested sunscreen (ISO 24444:2019) helps brighten dull-looking skin while shielding it from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Its lightweight, water-like texture melts effortlessly into the skin, leaving behind a fresh, dewy finish without any stickiness or white cast. Fast-absorbing and non-comedogenic, it keeps skin feeling comfortable and hydrated throughout the day, making it an excellent choice for those who prefer a naturally luminous look.

Reasons to buy Gives instant dewy glow Hydrating and fragrance-free Lightweight texture Reason to avoid Can feel greasy on oily skin Dewy finish may not suit matte lovers

Customer Feedback Buyers love the instant glow and hydration this sunscreen provides. It is popular for daily indoor & outdoor use. However, some users with oily skin may find it too shiny. It is appreciated for its ease of spreading.

Designed for effective daily protection, UV Doux Gold combines broad-spectrum UV defence with a lightweight silicone-based formula that feels smooth and comfortable on the skin. It delivers a matte, non-greasy finish, making it particularly suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. This sunscreen is water- and sweat-resistant and stays effective even in humid conditions while helping protect against tanning, sunburn, pigmentation, and premature signs of ageing. Its non-comedogenic formula helps keep pores clear, supporting healthy-looking skin every day.

Reasons to buy Matte, oil-free finish ideal for oily skin Silicone base gives a smooth, primer-like feel. Great for acne-prone and premature ageing Sweat and water-resistant Dermatologist-recommended for acne-prone skin Reason to avoid May feel slightly heavy for very dry skin Not everyone prefers a silicone texture Slight white cast on deeper skin tones

Customer Feedback

Customers highly recommend this sunscreen for its matte finish and oil-control properties. Most users love its primer-like texture under makeup. However, some users feel it is pricier than other alternatives, and a few users note a mild white cast.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen is a lightweight sunscreen designed to provide broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its non-greasy formula spreads easily on the skin and absorbs quickly without leaving a heavy feeling. This sunscreen is suitable for sensitive skin and helps protect against sun damage, tanning, and premature ageing caused by sun exposure. It can be worn comfortably under makeup and during outdoor activities. Regular use helps maintain healthy-looking skin while providing reliable daily sun protection.

Reasons to buy Broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection Lightweight and fast-absorbing formula Suitable for sensitive skin Non-greasy finish Works well under makeup Trusted dermatologist-recommended brand Helps prevent tanning and sun damage Reason to avoid Premium pricing compared to many alternatives May require reapplication during long outdoor exposure Some users may find the texture too fluid Limited quantity for the price

Customer Reviews Customers generally praise La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen for its effective sun protection and lightweight feel. Many users appreciate that it absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast and works well for sensitive and acne-prone skin. Several reviewers mention that it feels comfortable for daily use and layers well under makeup. However, some customers feel the product is expensive for the quantity offered, while a few report that it can make oily skin appear slightly shiny in hot weather.

Built for high-performance protection, RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen offers advanced broad-spectrum defence with a comfortable, shine-free finish. Formulated with photostable UV filters such as Tinosorb S, Uvinul A Plus, Zinc Oxide, and Titanium Dioxide, it provides long-lasting protection against sun damage. Its ultra-matte texture helps control excess oil, making it ideal for oily and combination skin. Water- and sweat-resistant, it also doubles as a smooth makeup base while helping prevent tanning, sunburn, and early signs of photoaging.

Reasons to buy Strong oil control with ultra-matte finish No white cast for most users Good for humid climates Works well as a makeup base Suitable for both men and women Reason to avoid Can feel slightly drying on dry skin Requires proper blending May pill if layered incorrectly

Customer Feedback

Most customers love this sunscreen for its matte, shine-free look. It is frequently recommended for oily skin. Some users report pilling when layering skincare, but it's appreciated for its long-lasting effect.

Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Sunscreen Cream is a daily-use sunscreen that helps protect the skin from harmful UV rays. The cream is formulated with herbal ingredients and offers a smooth texture that spreads easily across the skin. It helps reduce tanning and sun-related skin damage while keeping the skin feeling moisturised. Suitable for regular outdoor use, it is designed for a range of skin types and provides comfortable protection throughout the day. Regular application helps maintain healthier and more even-looking skin.

Reasons to buy Affordable and budget-friendly Easily available online and offline Helps reduce tanning Suitable for daily use Herbal ingredient appeal Reason to avoid May feel slightly greasy on oily skin Can leave a mild white cast on some skin tones Fragrance may not suit sensitive users May feel heavy in humid weather Protection may require frequent reapplication

Customer Feedback Customers often describe Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Sunscreen Cream as a value-for-money sunscreen that provides decent daily protection. Users like its affordability, moisturising effect, and ease of application. Many reviewers mention that it helps reduce tanning during regular outdoor activities. However, some customers with oily skin report that it can feel heavy or greasy, especially in hot, humid conditions. A few reviewers also note a slight white cast and stronger fragrance compared to premium sunscreen options.

Experience powerful sun protection in a formula that feels light on the skin. Powered by Helioplex Technology, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen delivers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection while helping prevent premature skin ageing caused by sun exposure. The fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula leaves a clean, matte finish without feeling heavy or sticky, making it ideal for everyday use. Comfortable under makeup and suitable for oily to combination skin, it offers dependable protection for both indoor and outdoor activities.

Reasons to buy High SPF 50+ with PA++++ for strong UVA/UVB protection Ultra-light, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing texture No white cast; works well under makeup. Suitable for oily and combination skin Trusted dermatologist-recommended brand Reason to avoid May sting eyes if applied too close Can feel slightly drying on very dry skin Not completely sweat-proof for intense outdoor sports Premium pricing compared to drugstore brands

Customer Feedback

Customers like its lightweight, matte finish and appreciate that it absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. It is effective sun protection with a visible reduction in tanning and works well for oily and acne-prone skin. However, it is a bit pricey. Comparison Table

Product Finish Best For Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Glowy Normal to Dry skin Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Dewy Dry & Dehydrated skin UV Doux Gold Matte, Silicone Oily & Acne-prone skin La Roche-Posay Anthelios Lightweight Sensitive skin RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Ultra Matte Oily, Combination & Acne-prone skin Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Creamy Normal skin, budget option Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Matte Combination to Oily skin

FAQ – Sunscreen for men and women How much sunscreen should I apply? Use about two fingers’ length for the face and neck. How often should I reapply sunscreen? Every 2–3 hours, especially after sweating or washing your face. Is SPF 50 enough? Yes, SPF 50 blocks about 98% of UVB rays and is suitable for daily use What does PA++++ mean? It indicates very high protection against UVA rays, which cause ageing Can I skip sunscreen indoors? Not recommended—UVA rays can penetrate windows.