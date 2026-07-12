7 must-try sunscreens for men and women in India (2026 Edition)
Sunscreens are crucial for everyone, regardless of gender. Here are 7 sunscreens that can be used by both men and women alike.
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.Read moreRead less
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
Sunscreens are not just cosmetic products; they are an essential part of our skincare routine. Modern lifestyles often involve prolonged exposure to sunlight, making sun protection more important than ever. Whether you’re stepping out for work, driving, going to the gym, or even staying indoors, applying sunscreen is a ritual. Regardless of age, gender, or skin type, daily sunscreen use is essential to prevent skin damage from ultraviolet (UV) radiation.
In recent years, sunscreen use has gained significant attention among men as awareness of skin health and grooming continues to grow. This is why, these days, most men make sure to apply a generous amount of sunscreen before they step out.
Do men need sunscreen as much as women?
Yes. Men's skin is often thicker but still vulnerable to UV damage, sunburn, skin ageing, and skin cancer. In fact, some studies suggest men may have higher rates of certain skin cancers, partly because they tend to use sun protection less often.
Here is a list of 7 sunscreens that are perfect for both men and women in summer
1. Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++
Protect your skin while enhancing its natural glow with Mamaearth Vitamin C sunscreen. Powered by Vitamin C and Turmeric, this In-vivo tested (ISO 24444:2019) sunscreen helps reduce tanning, improve skin radiance, and defend against sun damage caused by UVA and UVB exposure. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, blends seamlessly into the skin, and leaves no white cast. Suitable for both men and women and perfect for everyday wear, it provides reliable protection while helping maintain an even-toned, healthy-looking complexion.
Reasons to buy
High SPF 50 with PA+++ for strong sun protection
Enriched with Vitamin C for brightness and glow
Lightweight, non-sticky, quick absorption
Both for men and women
Reason to avoid
Fragrance may not suit sensitive users
May feel slightly oily on very oily skin in humid weather
The glow effect can appear subtle rather than dramatic
Customer Feedback
Customers appreciate its lightweight texture and easy absorption. Many users also liked the “instant glow” effect after application. However, this sunscreen is not ideal for very humid climates without powder layering.
2. Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel With Papaya & Vitamin C
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Get daily sun protection with a healthy, radiant glow with Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy sunscreen gel. Infused with Papaya and Vitamin C, this In-vivo tested sunscreen (ISO 24444:2019) helps brighten dull-looking skin while shielding it from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Its lightweight, water-like texture melts effortlessly into the skin, leaving behind a fresh, dewy finish without any stickiness or white cast. Fast-absorbing and non-comedogenic, it keeps skin feeling comfortable and hydrated throughout the day, making it an excellent choice for those who prefer a naturally luminous look.
Reasons to buy
Gives instant dewy glow
Hydrating and fragrance-free
Lightweight texture
Reason to avoid
Can feel greasy on oily skin
Dewy finish may not suit matte lovers
Customer Feedback
Buyers love the instant glow and hydration this sunscreen provides. It is popular for daily indoor & outdoor use. However, some users with oily skin may find it too shiny. It is appreciated for its ease of spreading.
3. UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel
Designed for effective daily protection, UV Doux Gold combines broad-spectrum UV defence with a lightweight silicone-based formula that feels smooth and comfortable on the skin. It delivers a matte, non-greasy finish, making it particularly suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. This sunscreen is water- and sweat-resistant and stays effective even in humid conditions while helping protect against tanning, sunburn, pigmentation, and premature signs of ageing. Its non-comedogenic formula helps keep pores clear, supporting healthy-looking skin every day.
Reasons to buy
Matte, oil-free finish ideal for oily skin
Silicone base gives a smooth, primer-like feel.
Great for acne-prone and premature ageing
Sweat and water-resistant
Dermatologist-recommended for acne-prone skin
Reason to avoid
May feel slightly heavy for very dry skin
Not everyone prefers a silicone texture
Slight white cast on deeper skin tones
Customer Feedback
Customers highly recommend this sunscreen for its matte finish and oil-control properties. Most users love its primer-like texture under makeup. However, some users feel it is pricier than other alternatives, and a few users note a mild white cast.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen is a lightweight sunscreen designed to provide broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its non-greasy formula spreads easily on the skin and absorbs quickly without leaving a heavy feeling. This sunscreen is suitable for sensitive skin and helps protect against sun damage, tanning, and premature ageing caused by sun exposure. It can be worn comfortably under makeup and during outdoor activities. Regular use helps maintain healthy-looking skin while providing reliable daily sun protection.
Reasons to buy
Broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection
Lightweight and fast-absorbing formula
Suitable for sensitive skin
Non-greasy finish
Works well under makeup
Trusted dermatologist-recommended brand
Helps prevent tanning and sun damage
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing compared to many alternatives
May require reapplication during long outdoor exposure
Some users may find the texture too fluid
Limited quantity for the price
Customer Reviews
Customers generally praise La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen for its effective sun protection and lightweight feel. Many users appreciate that it absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast and works well for sensitive and acne-prone skin. Several reviewers mention that it feels comfortable for daily use and layers well under makeup. However, some customers feel the product is expensive for the quantity offered, while a few report that it can make oily skin appear slightly shiny in hot weather.
Built for high-performance protection, RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen offers advanced broad-spectrum defence with a comfortable, shine-free finish. Formulated with photostable UV filters such as Tinosorb S, Uvinul A Plus, Zinc Oxide, and Titanium Dioxide, it provides long-lasting protection against sun damage. Its ultra-matte texture helps control excess oil, making it ideal for oily and combination skin. Water- and sweat-resistant, it also doubles as a smooth makeup base while helping prevent tanning, sunburn, and early signs of photoaging.
Reasons to buy
Strong oil control with ultra-matte finish
No white cast for most users
Good for humid climates
Works well as a makeup base
Suitable for both men and women
Reason to avoid
Can feel slightly drying on dry skin
Requires proper blending
May pill if layered incorrectly
Customer Feedback
Most customers love this sunscreen for its matte, shine-free look. It is frequently recommended for oily skin. Some users report pilling when layering skincare, but it's appreciated for its long-lasting effect.
Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Sunscreen Cream is a daily-use sunscreen that helps protect the skin from harmful UV rays. The cream is formulated with herbal ingredients and offers a smooth texture that spreads easily across the skin. It helps reduce tanning and sun-related skin damage while keeping the skin feeling moisturised. Suitable for regular outdoor use, it is designed for a range of skin types and provides comfortable protection throughout the day. Regular application helps maintain healthier and more even-looking skin.
Reasons to buy
Affordable and budget-friendly
Easily available online and offline
Helps reduce tanning
Suitable for daily use
Herbal ingredient appeal
Reason to avoid
May feel slightly greasy on oily skin
Can leave a mild white cast on some skin tones
Fragrance may not suit sensitive users
May feel heavy in humid weather
Protection may require frequent reapplication
Customer Feedback
Customers often describe Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Sunscreen Cream as a value-for-money sunscreen that provides decent daily protection. Users like its affordability, moisturising effect, and ease of application. Many reviewers mention that it helps reduce tanning during regular outdoor activities. However, some customers with oily skin report that it can feel heavy or greasy, especially in hot, humid conditions. A few reviewers also note a slight white cast and stronger fragrance compared to premium sunscreen options.
Experience powerful sun protection in a formula that feels light on the skin. Powered by Helioplex Technology, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen delivers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection while helping prevent premature skin ageing caused by sun exposure. The fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula leaves a clean, matte finish without feeling heavy or sticky, making it ideal for everyday use. Comfortable under makeup and suitable for oily to combination skin, it offers dependable protection for both indoor and outdoor activities.
Reasons to buy
High SPF 50+ with PA++++ for strong UVA/UVB protection
Ultra-light, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing texture
No white cast; works well under makeup.
Suitable for oily and combination skin
Trusted dermatologist-recommended brand
Reason to avoid
May sting eyes if applied too close
Can feel slightly drying on very dry skin
Not completely sweat-proof for intense outdoor sports
Premium pricing compared to drugstore brands
Customer Feedback
Customers like its lightweight, matte finish and appreciate that it absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. It is effective sun protection with a visible reduction in tanning and works well for oily and acne-prone skin. However, it is a bit pricey.
Comparison Table
|Product
|Finish
|Best For
|Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow
|Glowy
|Normal to Dry skin
|Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy
|Dewy
|Dry & Dehydrated skin
|UV Doux Gold
|Matte, Silicone
|Oily & Acne-prone skin
|La Roche-Posay Anthelios
|Lightweight
|Sensitive skin
|RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte
|Ultra Matte
|Oily, Combination & Acne-prone skin
|Lotus Herbals Safe Sun
|Creamy
|Normal skin, budget option
|Neutrogena Ultra Sheer
|Matte
|Combination to Oily skin
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first two products listed in this article are sponsored; the others are listed in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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