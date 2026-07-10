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    These 7 sunscreens without white cast work for Indian skin and summers

    If you have been looking to buy a sunscreen that suits Indian skin tones without leaving a white cast, here are our top 7 recommendations.  

    Published on: Jul 10, 2026, 09:00:37 IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | Hydrating, Lightweight & Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum & Blue Light Protection | Clinically Tested - (In-Vivo) | 50 gView Details...

    ₹431

    ...
    Check Offers

    Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen with Vitamin C & TurmericView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Unlock Personalized
    EMI Offers

    ₹72x 6 months₹431
    100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

    Bioderma Photoderm Crème Claire SPF 50+ PA++++ Tinted Sunscreen with 8H Hydration | In Vivo TestedView Details...

    ₹1,169

    ...
    Check Offers

    RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen | SPF 50 PA++++ | Water & Sweat Resistant | No White Cast, Non-Greasy & Non-Comedogenic | For All Skin Types | 6G (Trial Pack)View Details...

    ₹150

    ...
    Check Offers

    Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Aqua-fresh Rice + B5, SPF 50+ PA++++ Sun Cream, Moisturizing & Calming Formula, Korean Skincare, 50mlView Details...

    ₹1,350

    ...
    Check Offers
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Sunscreen that does not leave a white cast (AI-Generated)
    Sunscreen that does not leave a white cast (AI-Generated)
    Shweta Pandey
    By Shweta Pandey

    Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.

    She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.

    Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.

    Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.

    Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

    Read moreRead less

    Summer is a definite call for sunscreen. However, finding the perfect sunscreen can be a challenge, especially for Indian skin tones. While sunscreen is essential for protecting the skin from harmful UV rays, many formulas leave a white cast that can make the skin appear ashy or dull. Though this issue is particularly common with mineral sunscreens that contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, many modern formulations have developed lightweight, invisible formulas that blend seamlessly into Indian skin tones without making your skin look ashy or chalky.

    If you're looking for sunscreens that offer strong sun protection while remaining completely transparent on the skin, here are 7 options. Most of these sunscreens are even perfect to be worn under makeup, so you don’t have to worry about your makeup looking cakey.

    The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ is an in vivo-tested (ISO 24444:2019) sunscreen with 6 UV filters for ultimate sun protection. This sunscreen not only protects your skin from the harmful UV rays but also protects it against the blue light radiated from electronic devices. This lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen contains hyaluronic acid that helps keep the skin hydrated while protecting it from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Its gel-based formula spreads easily, absorbs quickly, and does not leave a noticeable white cast on most skin tones. The best part is that this sunscreen feels non-greasy and works well for oily, combination, and normal skin types. It can also be worn comfortably under makeup.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Lightweight gel texture

    ...

    Hydrates skin with hyaluronic acid

    ...

    No sticky feeling

    ...

    Minimal white cast

    ...

    Suitable for daily use

    ...

    Works well under makeup

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    May feel shiny on very oily skin

    ...

    Contains fragrance that may not suit sensitive skin

    ...

    Requires reapplication during prolonged sun exposure

    Customer Reviews

    Customers appreciate the lightweight texture and quick absorption of this sunscreen. Many users mention that it blends easily without leaving a white cast and feels comfortable throughout the day, without feeling greasy. Some users praise its affordability and hydration benefits. However, a few customers note that it can make the skin appear slightly shiny after several hours and may not suit highly sensitive skin.

    our principles

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    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 provides broad-spectrum sun protection while helping improve skin radiance. Enriched with Vitamin C and turmeric, this In-Vivo tested (ISO 24444:2019) sunscreen aims to brighten dull skin and support an even complexion. This lightweight lotion spreads smoothly on the skin and absorbs without feeling heavy. It is suitable for daily wear and generally does not leave a noticeable white cast. The best part is that this sunscreen is made from natural ingredients and is free from toxins, making it safe for sensitive skin, while also adding a healthy glow.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Contains Vitamin C for brightening

    ...

    Lightweight texture

    ...

    Gives a healthy glow

    ...

    Suitable for daily use

    ...

    Broad-spectrum protection

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    May give a shiny effect on oily skin

    ...

    Fragrance may not suit everyone

    ...

    Limited oil-control properties

    Customer Reviews

    Many customers like the glowing finish and brightening effect of this sunscreen. Users often mention that it blends easily into the skin and feels comfortable for everyday use. Dry and normal skin users appreciate the moisturising texture. A few users with oily skin feel that the product becomes slightly greasy during hot weather or after extended wear.

    Bioderma Photoderm Crème Claire SPF 50+ PA++++ is a premium tinted sunscreen that offers high sun protection and light coverage, along with giving 8 hours of hydration. The non-sticky, non-greasy tinted formula helps even out skin tone while protecting against UVA and UVB rays. It is designed for sensitive skin and provides a smooth finish without a strong white cast. In fact, its creamy texture offers good moisturisation and can replace light makeup on casual days. Its dermatologically tested formula makes it a trusted choice for sun protection and skin comfort.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Tinted formula helps conceal imperfections

    ...

    Suitable for sensitive skin

    ...

    High sun protection

    ...

    No noticeable white cast

    ...

    Provides light makeup coverage

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium pricing

    ...

    Limited shade options

    ...

    May feel heavy on oily skin

    Customer Reviews

    Customers praise the effective sun protection and natural-looking tint. Many users find that it blends well and creates an even skin tone without appearing cakey. Sensitive skin users frequently mention that it does not irritate. Some reviewers appreciate that it reduces the need for foundation. However, a few customers feel the tint may not perfectly match all Indian skin tones and find the product expensive.

    RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ is specially designed for oily and acne-prone skin. It provides broad-spectrum protection while delivering a matte finish that helps control excess shine. Its lightweight silicone-based formula spreads evenly and feels smooth on the skin. It is water-resistant and suitable for outdoor activities, and leaves little to no white cast when blended properly. Its non-greasy texture makes it a favourite among users looking for long-lasting sun protection.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent matte finish

    ...

    Suitable for oily skin

    ...

    Water-resistant

    ...

    Long-lasting protection

    ...

    Minimal white cast

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Silicone texture may not suit everyone

    ...

    Can feel slightly dry on dry skin

    ...

    Higher price than some alternatives

    Customer Reviews

    Users frequently praise this sunscreen for its matte finish and oil-control performance. Many customers with oily and acne-prone skin report that it stays comfortable throughout the day without causing breakouts. Reviewers also appreciate its smooth application and strong sun protection. Some users mention that the silicone texture feels unusual at first. Dry skin users occasionally feel that it lacks sufficient moisture.

    Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Aqua-fresh Rice + B5 SPF 50+ PA++++ is a Korean sunscreen known for its lightweight and hydrating formula. It contains rice extract and Vitamin B5 to help nourish and soothe the skin while providing broad-spectrum protection. The cream absorbs quickly and leaves a natural finish without a white cast. It is suitable for most skin types, including sensitive skin. The sunscreen feels comfortable throughout the day and layers well with skincare and makeup products.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Lightweight and hydrating

    ...

    No white cast

    ...

    No white cast

    ...

    Natural skin-like finish

    ...

    Nourishing ingredients

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium pricing

    ...

    Availability may vary

    ...

    May feel slightly dewy for oily skin

    Customer Reviews

    Customers often describe this sunscreen as one of the most comfortable products for daily use. Users praise its lightweight feel, smooth application, and invisible finish. Many reviewers appreciate that it works well under makeup and does not irritate sensitive skin. Several customers mention improved skin hydration. Some users with very oily skin report that the finish can become slightly dewy in humid conditions.

    ASAYA Spot Light Depigmenting Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ is an In-Vivo tested sunscreen that combines sun protection with ingredients aimed at reducing pigmentation and uneven skin tone. Enriched with niacinamide and Liquorice Extract, this lightweight sunscreen is designed to protect against sun damage while supporting a brighter complexion. It spreads easily and generally leaves little to no white cast. It is suitable for daily use and works well for individuals concerned about dark spots. Its multitasking formula makes it appealing for those seeking both protection and skincare benefits.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Targets pigmentation concerns

    ...

    High SPF protection

    ...

    Lightweight formula

    ...

    Minimal white cast

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Results on pigmentation may take time

    ...

    Premium pricing

    ...

    May not suit very sensitive skin

    Customer Reviews

    Customers appreciate the combination of sun protection and pigmentation-focused ingredients. Many users report that the sunscreen feels lightweight and comfortable throughout the day. Several reviewers mention a gradual improvement in overall skin appearance when used consistently. Users also like that it blends easily without leaving a noticeable white cast. Some customers note that visible results on dark spots require regular and long-term use.

    Plum SPF 50 PA++++ Sunscreen offers reliable broad-spectrum protection with a lightweight and comfortable formula. It is designed for daily wear and blends easily into the skin without leaving a strong white cast. It provides a balanced finish that works for various skin types. It helps protect against sun damage while maintaining skin comfort throughout the day. Its easy-to-use texture and affordable pricing make it a popular option among students, professionals, and everyday sunscreen users.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Affordable

    ...

    Lightweight texture

    ...

    Easy application

    ...

    Broad-spectrum protection

    ...

    Minimal white cast

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    May require frequent reapplication outdoors

    ...

    Can feel slightly dewy on oily skin

    ...

    Not highly water-resistant

    Customer Reviews

    Customers appreciate the sunscreen's lightweight feel and everyday usability. Many users report that it absorbs well and does not leave a noticeable white residue. Reviewers also mention that it feels comfortable under makeup and works well for regular office use. Several customers find it to be a good value-for-money option. Some users with oily skin note that the finish can become slightly shiny during hot weather.

    Table of Difference

    Product Name

    Benefits

    Key Ingredients

    The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel

    Hydration, lightweight protection, no white cast

    Hyaluronic Acid, UV Filters

    Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen

    Brightening, glow enhancement, UV protection

    Vitamin C, UV Filters

    Bioderma Photoderm Crème Claire Tinted Sunscreen

    Sun protection with light coverage

    Tinted Pigments, Cellular Bioprotection™, UV Filters

    RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen

    Matte finish, oil control, water resistance

    Silicone Elastomers, UV Filters

    Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Aqua-fresh Rice + B5

    Hydration, soothing care, natural finish

    Rice Extract, Vitamin B5, UV Filters

    ASAYA Spot Light Depigmenting Sunscreen

    Pigmentation support, sun protection

    Depigmenting Actives, Antioxidants, UV Filters

    Plum SPF 50 PA++++ Sunscreen

    Daily protection, lightweight wear

    UV Filters, Moisturising Agents

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    FAQs: Sunscreens That Do Not Leave a White Cast
    A white cast is usually caused by mineral UV filters such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide that sit on the skin's surface.
    Chemical and hybrid sunscreens generally leave less white cast than traditional mineral sunscreens.
    Yes. A sunscreen can provide excellent UV protection without leaving visible residue when formulated properly.
    They are beneficial for all skin tones but especially preferred by medium, tan, and deep skin tones.
    Yes. Most no-white-cast sunscreens blend easily and work well as a makeup base.

    At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority.

    • Shweta Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Pandey

      Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More

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