This juicy bang bang chicken recipe by nutritionist packs 310 calories and 29g protein, without any deep frying, mayo

“Bang bang chicken, but no deep frying and no mayo. This is genuinely the tastiest bang bang chicken you’ll ever make — trust me on this one. Crispy, creamy, spicy, sweet, all under 310 cal per serving,” she wrote.

Sharing the recipe, Athira highlighted that it is the ‘easiest and tastiest’ bang bang chicken recipe she has ever made. It involves no deep frying or mayonnaise, and has just 310 calories per serving with over 29 grams of protein .

If you love Chinese cuisine and chicken dishes, you may have occasionally craved delicious, juicy bang bang chicken . However, for those trying to keep their calories in check, it can be difficult to indulge. On May 21, nutritionist Aathira Sethumadhavan shared a recipe for her low-calorie bang bang chicken that will satisfy your taste buds without going overboard on calories.

Ingredients For the chicken: 400g boneless chicken thigh, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 tbsp light soy sauce

¼ tsp baking soda

2 tbsp cornflour or arrowroot starch

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Oil spray for air frying

For the bang bang sauce: 1 boiled whole egg + 1 boiled egg white

2 garlic cloves

2 tbsp sriracha

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp regular vinegar

1 tsp regular oil

Salt to taste

2 to 3 tbsp skim milk, to thin

To finish: 1 to 2 tsp chilli crisp

Chopped spring onion greens

Method 1. Toss the chicken pieces with the light soy sauce and baking soda. Let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes; this gives you a deeper brown and crispier crust in the air fryer.

2. Add the cornflour, salt, and pepper and toss again until every piece is evenly coated.

3. Spray the air fryer basket and the chicken with a little oil. Air fry at 200°C for 10 to 12 minutes, shaking halfway, until deeply golden and crispy.

4. While the chicken cooks, add all the sauce ingredients to a blender and blitz until smooth and creamy. Pour in skim milk a tablespoon at a time until you get a silky, pourable consistency.

5. Toss the crispy chicken in the bang bang sauce right before serving, or drizzle generously over the top. Finish with chilli crisp and chopped spring onion greens.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.