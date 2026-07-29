This juicy bang bang chicken recipe by nutritionist packs 310 calories and 29g protein, without any deep frying, mayo
This easy bang bang chicken recipe by nutritionist Aathira Sethumadhavan offers crispy, creamy chicken bursting with flavour and 29g of protein.
If you love Chinese cuisine and chicken dishes, you may have occasionally craved delicious, juicy bang bang chicken. However, for those trying to keep their calories in check, it can be difficult to indulge. On May 21, nutritionist Aathira Sethumadhavan shared a recipe for her low-calorie bang bang chicken that will satisfy your taste buds without going overboard on calories.
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Bang bang chicken recipe
Sharing the recipe, Athira highlighted that it is the ‘easiest and tastiest’ bang bang chicken recipe she has ever made. It involves no deep frying or mayonnaise, and has just 310 calories per serving with over 29 grams of protein.
“Bang bang chicken, but no deep frying and no mayo. This is genuinely the tastiest bang bang chicken you’ll ever make — trust me on this one. Crispy, creamy, spicy, sweet, all under 310 cal per serving,” she wrote.
- Serves: Makes 3 servings
- Nutritional content:
310 cal
29g protein
14g carbs
15g fat
<1g fibre per serving
Ingredients
- For the chicken:
400g boneless chicken thigh, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 tbsp light soy sauce
¼ tsp baking soda
2 tbsp cornflour or arrowroot starch
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
Oil spray for air frying
- For the bang bang sauce:
1 boiled whole egg + 1 boiled egg white
2 garlic cloves
2 tbsp sriracha
1 tbsp honey
1 tsp regular vinegar
1 tsp regular oil
Salt to taste
2 to 3 tbsp skim milk, to thin
- To finish:
1 to 2 tsp chilli crisp
Chopped spring onion greens
Method
1. Toss the chicken pieces with the light soy sauce and baking soda. Let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes; this gives you a deeper brown and crispier crust in the air fryer.
2. Add the cornflour, salt, and pepper and toss again until every piece is evenly coated.
3. Spray the air fryer basket and the chicken with a little oil. Air fry at 200°C for 10 to 12 minutes, shaking halfway, until deeply golden and crispy.
4. While the chicken cooks, add all the sauce ingredients to a blender and blitz until smooth and creamy. Pour in skim milk a tablespoon at a time until you get a silky, pourable consistency.
5. Toss the crispy chicken in the bang bang sauce right before serving, or drizzle generously over the top. Finish with chilli crisp and chopped spring onion greens.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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